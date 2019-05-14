Latest update May 14th, 2019 12:35 AM

Birdcage thief remanded

May 14, 2019 News 0

A labourer attached to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was yesterday remanded to prison after the court heard that he robbed a man of a birdcage and other articles, at gun point.
Dexter Forde pleaded not guilty to the charge after appearing before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
It is alleged that on March 19, last, Forde robbed Reaz Ghanie of a black Alcatel phone, a birdcage, a haversack, one pair of slippers, a blanket and $25,000 cash at Sideline Dam, La Penitence, while armed with a gun.
Forde told the court that he is a 25-year-old father of one who resides at Lot 35 West Ruimveldt Georgetown. He stated that he was previously charged for stealing a cell phone, however that matter has since been dismissed.
Police prosecutor Adunni Inniss objected to bail based on the fact that the defendant was positively identified by the victim on an identification parade and a dangerous weapon was used in commission of the act.
After listening to the prosecutor the magistrate upheld the objection and remanded Forde to prison. He was instructed to make his next court appearance on May 20.

Features/Columnists

