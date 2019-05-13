Woodpecker Products National Junior Squash Tourney starts today

The Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament will begin today from 6:00pm at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

This is an important tournament in the Junior Squash calendar and a benchmark for Junior Caribbean Squash Association squad selection and determining the National title winners.

Some 24 players will compete in age categories Boys and Girls Under 19, Under 17, Under 15, Under 13 and Under 11. There is a very young group of players this year but there is certainly no lack of talent amongst them.

Reigning U19, U17 and U15 Champion Shomari Wiltshire will defend his U17 and U19 title for the boys, while Michael Alphonso, Nicholas Verwey and Demetrius DeAbreu will battle each other and others in the U15 category. Mohryan Baksh will be looking to earn the U13 title this year.

For the Girls, Abosaide Cadogan will be defending the U19 and U17 titles, while Kirsten Gomes will set her sights on the U15 category as well as contending in the higher categories.

With few competitors in the girls group, the younger categories will have the majority of the games over the coming week.

Play will continue each weekday at 6:00pm and the final matches will begin on Saturday from 11:00am.