Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters record victories

Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM
Gittens slams century
Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters registered victories when the Everest Cricket Club Masters and Trophy Stall 20-over softball tournament was contested yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.
Wellman Masters beat Fisherman Masters by five runs. Batting first, Wellman Masters managed 161-8 off their allotted 20 overs. Dinesh Vivekanand struck four fours and six sixes in a top score of 65, while Lloyd Ruplall made 53 with three fours and four sixes. The pair steadied the innings nicely with a fifth wicket stand of 105 with sensible batting in hazy conditions after Wellman Masters were reduced to 40-5.
Unnis Yusuf, Sham Persaud and Ramo Malone picked up two wickets each.
In reply, Fisherman Masters were restricted to 23-3 before Zameer Hassan and Troy Ramsaywack resurrected the chase with a fourth wicket stand of 89 before Ramsaywack was removed by Latchman Kallicharran for 39 which included three fours and one six.
Hassan slammed two fours and five sixes before he fell for a top score of 61, with his team needing 23 to win.
Dinesh Mangroo with 13 not out and Pooran Singh (11) offered some fight down the order, but it was not enough to see their team home as Fisherman Masters ended on 156-9.
Greg De Franca grabbed 4-25 including a hat-trick, while Wayne Jones and Kallicharran had two each.
Ariel Masters beat HS Masters by 59 runs. Led by an attacking century from Shaheed Gittens, Ariel Masters posted a challenging 230-4, taking first strike.
Gittens clobbered five fours and 12 sixes in scoring 130, while Mark Fung made 44 with five fours and one six.
Richard Latif took 2-20.
HS Masters were bowled out for 137 in 16 overs, in reply. Troy Lewis scored 40 as Gittens and Azeemul Haniff claimed two wickets each.
May 13, 2019Gittens slams century Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters registered victories when the Everest Cricket Club Masters and Trophy Stall 20-over softball tournament was contested yesterday at the Everest...
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
Wesley Kirton, brother of a nice, dedicated Guyanese, Dr. Mark Kirton, wrote a pathetic, asinine diatribe in the... more
People are in distress. Not about the blackouts or crime. But about the forthcoming decisions of the Caribbean Court of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]