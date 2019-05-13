Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters record victories

Gittens slams century

Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters registered victories when the Everest Cricket Club Masters and Trophy Stall 20-over softball tournament was contested yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Wellman Masters beat Fisherman Masters by five runs. Batting first, Wellman Masters managed 161-8 off their allotted 20 overs. Dinesh Vivekanand struck four fours and six sixes in a top score of 65, while Lloyd Ruplall made 53 with three fours and four sixes. The pair steadied the innings nicely with a fifth wicket stand of 105 with sensible batting in hazy conditions after Wellman Masters were reduced to 40-5.

Unnis Yusuf, Sham Persaud and Ramo Malone picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Fisherman Masters were restricted to 23-3 before Zameer Hassan and Troy Ramsaywack resurrected the chase with a fourth wicket stand of 89 before Ramsaywack was removed by Latchman Kallicharran for 39 which included three fours and one six.

Hassan slammed two fours and five sixes before he fell for a top score of 61, with his team needing 23 to win.

Dinesh Mangroo with 13 not out and Pooran Singh (11) offered some fight down the order, but it was not enough to see their team home as Fisherman Masters ended on 156-9.

Greg De Franca grabbed 4-25 including a hat-trick, while Wayne Jones and Kallicharran had two each.

Ariel Masters beat HS Masters by 59 runs. Led by an attacking century from Shaheed Gittens, Ariel Masters posted a challenging 230-4, taking first strike.

Gittens clobbered five fours and 12 sixes in scoring 130, while Mark Fung made 44 with five fours and one six.

Richard Latif took 2-20.

HS Masters were bowled out for 137 in 16 overs, in reply. Troy Lewis scored 40 as Gittens and Azeemul Haniff claimed two wickets each.