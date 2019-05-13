Some diaspora fools must stop writing nonsense about our country

Wesley Kirton, brother of a nice, dedicated Guyanese, Dr. Mark Kirton, wrote a pathetic, asinine diatribe in the Stabroek News yesterday about retaining the Vice Chancellor of UG. Kirton migrated from Guyana, many moons ago.

He is an American citizen. I don’t think any of Kirton’s children went to UG. My guess is that Kirton’s children were educated in resourceful American universities.

I don’t want to be personal and I ask readers to forgive me if I come across like that but I ask; is Kirton an educated man. If he was, he would not write the putrid nonsense he penned about UG.

If UG has problems, why would you publish what the Vice Chancellor told you about the accusations made against him over dinner, without a corresponding dinner with the other side who is making the accusations and without ascertaining the facts about the Vice Chancellor’s performance?

I vaguely recall that Kirton was a journalist in the US. Well that idiocy he wrote shows he lacks the basic understanding of how journalistic investigation is shaped. Kirton knows nothing about UG because he does not live in Guyana. He does not interface with key actors and strategically placed players in this country.

Maybe the dinner was an attractive occasion to listen to what his fellow diaspora Guyanese had to say. I would appreciate it if Kirton can tell me if UG funded the dinner because I know such is the trend at UG the past three years.

Why should a man who probably never visited UG in ten years (and if he did was to have lunch with his friend, the VC), doesn’t dialogue with union leaders at UG, doesn’t analyze trends at UG with its academics, decide that it is best to retain the current Vice Chancellor?

Readers of this newspaper should know that Kirton has become the fifth person that doesn’t live in Guyana to write letters in the Guyanese newspapers urging that the VC’s contract be renewed.

What do these fools know about UG and Guyana and what we want and don’t want? Why don’t they let us, who live here be the best judge of what we want for our country? I met Dr. Mellisa Ifill at Giftland Mall last Friday. This woman knows UG more than any diaspora joker that comments on UG.

Her assessment to me was insightful. Kirton should have dinner with her and listen to her. She has been teaching at UG for a long time. She has no political affiliation.

If Kirton wants I can tell him confidentially about one of the most important players in the PNC whom he Kirton knows very intimately for over forty years. At the wake of Professor Rudy James, this nationally known PNC personality told me that Dr. Ivelaw Griffith is not right for both UG and Guyana. He says he lacks the understanding of what UG needs.

I said to him that every country has a peculiar flavor. There is something American that is peculiar to the US and there is something Guyanese that is peculiar to Guyana. I went on to say that Dr. Griffith is not familiar with this Guyanese thing. He agreed. Kirton should talk to him.

What is going on at UG is appalling in the context of what we fought for. I didn’t know Wesley Kirton ever lifted a finger to make UG better. When we were struggling to make UG better, Kirton was living in the richest country in the world enjoying its economic greatness (Lincoln Lewis’ words).

Here is what could only be termed morbid asininity from KIrton. He wrote; “A recent letter writer referred to the opposition to his (VC) contract renewal as based on fear, I say it is based on jealous admiration.”

How does Kirton know this? Where is Kirton living? How does he know if the Vice Chancellor is performing or not? Has he lived in Guyana where after his various dinners he would travel to UG to research its problems?

What I really find sick in that letter of Kirton is his hypocrisy. Here is his sickening double standard. He wrote; “As a resource ambassador of UG I had lunch with the Vice Chancellor.”

Kirton is barefaced. He didn’t tell us that his status as a resource ambassador was conferred on him by the very Vice Chancellor. So the Vice Chancellor has taken Kirton out of the obscure life he lives in the US where the US population don’t know about him and made him a figure in Guyanese affairs.

Can US citizen, Wesley Kirton and US citizen, Ivelaw Griffith, leave Guyana alone, please!