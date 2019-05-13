Round 2 of Drag Championship set for June 23rd

The date of the highly anticipated second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) drag race championship will be on June 23rd.

This date underwent many deliberations by the executive committee of the GMR&SC who held a meeting recently.

The first round of the Championship, which was dominated by the Team Mohamed’s (Cars) and Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes (Bikes), sped off since March 24th this year and the date for round two is believed to be ideal by the club since they believe the rainy season will be over by then.

Kamal Seebarran, a member of the GMR&SC executive committee, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, revealed that, “I spoke with a lot of the Suriname speedsters and they are extremely excited to come to South Dakota again for the second round of the drag championship.” He further revealed that a much bigger Dutch contingent at next month’s race meet is expected, while efforts are being made to bring speedsters from French Guiana.

Round one was dubbed the biggest drag race meet that Guyana has ever witnessed by many seasoned racing fans and journalists and those numbers are expected to increase according to head of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed.

Mohamed highlighted that the investment by the club and their corporate sponsors, especially Mohamed’s Enterprise, along with dedicated competitors who work tirelessly on machines were some reasons for the sport’s growth over the years.

The most significant investments were the construction of the multimillion dollar launch pad and the extension of the strip from 1000ft to a full quarter-mile.

A correspondence from the club also revealed that round three of the Endurance Championship, which is being led by Adrian Fernandes of Team Wreckers, is set for September 15.

The release noted that the GMR&SC are currently altering the rules of the Endurance and other championships, in a bid to encourage new drivers to join the sport and compete in a controlled environment.

The details of those new rules changes will be revealed in a subsequent article.

(Calvin Chapman story and photos)