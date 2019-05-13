RHTYSC 29th Award Ceremony…Jacobs Jewellery and King’s Jewellery World on board with special prizes

National Sports Commission donates to Say No/Say Yes Programme

Plans for the 29th Annual Awards Ceremony of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS are slowly falling into place. The Awards Ceremony would be held on Sunday 19th May at the St. Francis Community Developers Training Centre. A total of close to 80 persons would be honoured as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club recognise the outstanding contributions of its members and cricketers in 2018 along with several others who have contributed towards the development of the Ancient County.

Long time sponsor King’s Jewellery World for the fifteenth successive year donated one of its world renowned West Indies Cricket Medallion. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster received the medallion from CEO of King’s Jewellery World, Mr. Looknauth Persaud. The Club Secretary/CEO stated that the special prize would be given to the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club member, who was selected by Management to enjoy a one year benefit period in recognition of outstanding service and contribution over an extended period of no less than five years. Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu has been selected to enjoy 2019 as a benefit year in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the continued development of Guyana’s leading NGO. At just nineteen years, Naidu has taken over the daily operation of the Club, as the veteran Secretary/CEO concentrated on fulfilling his duties as President of the Berbice Cricket Board.

Guyana First Class Player and ex Amazon Warriors Player Steven Jacobs has come on board for the first time as a Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club sponsor and donated a special cricket ring which he would be launching shortly at his increasing popular Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop located in Pike Street, Kitty. The 30 years old cricketing allrounder stated that he was always impressed by the outstanding work of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and was pleased to contribute.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Commission has donated $400,000 to the Club’s 2019 Say No/Say Yes Programme. The funds would be used for the RHTYSC 19th Annual Magazine and to assist several cricket clubs in Berbice with cricket balls. The 48-page Magazine would be published shortly at the F&H Printery in Georgetown, while about twelve clubs would receive balls at the Club’s 29th Annual Award Ceremony on the 19th May. Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu expressed gratitude to Looknauth and Ryan Persaud of King’s Jewellery World, Steven Jacobs of Jacobs Jewellery and Director of Sports, Christopher Jones for their assistance to the Club. Naidu reassured them that the Club was totally committed to the development of youths in Berbice and would continue to work hard in the future.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MD would be honouring forty of its members at its 29th Annual Award Ceremony along with Medical Personnel, Retired Teachers, Outstanding 2018 Teachers, Students and Law Enforcement Officers. Mr. Jimeel Davis of Food for the Poor would deliver the Feature Address in a reduced Award Ceremony as compared to those in the past as the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club is currently investing heavily into the operation of the Berbice Cricket Board as it strives to assist its Secretary/CEO to fulfill his mandate as President of the Berbice Cricket Board. Just over $2M worth of prizes would be shared out instead of the usual $3M. Among the Awards that would be shared out are Under-15 Player of the Year, Under-19 Player of the Year, Most Committed Player, Most Discipline Player, Most Promising Player, Most Improved Player, Female Cricketer of the year and Cricketer of the Year, who is expected to carry home close to $300,000 worth of prizes. Club members like Clinton Pestano, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Jonathan Rampersaud, Shabiki Gajnabi and Kevlon Anderson are among those to be honoured.