Residents lauds Food for the Poor for ‘Solus Christus Initiative’ – 127 homes delivered in 2018

Some 43 families have been made happier as a result of the Food for the Poor ‘Solus Christus’ home venture that has been initiated in the Trafalgar/Union Berbice area.

That aside, the FFP organization in 2018 had completed 127 homes across Guyana, at a cash value of $152.4M (with each valued at $1.2M). Each home at the Solar Christus Village was valued at $1.2M as well.

Ina recent interview with some residents, many dubbed the Food for the Poor initiative as being “a blessing from above” and many noted that had it not been for that initiative in 2018, many would have been homeless, or still residing in deplorable conditions.

The Solar Christus Housing Project was a collaborative effort between Food For the Poor Guyana Inc., and Funding Donors, the Stoner Family of the USA. The actual execution of works locally was done by FFP.

The Solus Christus (Christ Alone) housing project has not only made life easier for 43 families, but has greatly heightened their livelihood and comfort as was evident from the opinion of residents there. Mr Chuck Stoner of the USA is the driving force behind the Solar Christus Village venture. The Stoner family to date has financed the construction of almost 200 homes in Guyana, donated a water ambulance, built a nursery school, and orchestrated several feeding programmes across Guyana through the FPP.

The homes at the Solus Christus Village were distributed with indoor toilets, baths, two- burner table top gas stoves, three bulb sonar panel systems with phone chargers, five piece dining sets, two single beds and mattresses, and a 250 gallon water tank for storage purposes.

During its 27 years of service to Guyana, the FFP has donated food items, clothing, footwear, and personal care items to almost every area around Guyana. Other initiatives included construction of wells, animal husbandries, fish farming, livestock rearing, homes, schools, and building construction. To date, the FFP has constructed over 600 homes.

This entity also supplies medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, office furniture, agricultural tools, academic items, and much more. Over the years they have extended their humane initiatives through collaborations with ministries and medical institutions.