Pollard stars as Mumbai claims IPL title

HYDERABAD, India, CMC – On the back of a crucial knock from Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling Indian Premier League Final here yesterday.

Pollard topscored with an unbeaten 41 in Mumbai’s seemingly below par total of 149 for eight in their 20 overs.

Shane Watson then smashed 80 from 59 balls to carry Chennai within sight of victory, but a spectacular final over from Lasith Malinga limited the Super Kings to 148 for seven in their 20 overs.

Pollard’s 25-ball knock laced with three sixes and three boundaries rescued Mumbai from a precarious position of 101 for five in the 15th over.

He put on 39 runs in the next four overs with Hardik Pandya and finished the innings in a blaze of glory by smashing two boundaries off the last two balls.

Pollard’s West Indies counterpart Dwayne Bravo went wicketless in three overs that cost 24 runs.

In their run chase, Watson and Bravo seemed on course to take Chennai to their target during a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Even when Bravo was eventually dismissed for a run-a-ball 15 with the score on 133, Watson still continued to lead the charge by striking timely boundaries.

Needing just eight runs from the final over for victory, Malinga produced a sensational final over to leave Chennai short by one run.

Utilizing yorkers to good effect, he conceded seven runs off his five balls, which also included the run out of Watson.

Requiring a single run to tie the scores and force a super over, Malinga trapped Shardul Thakar leg before wicket, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates.

Another West Indian in Andre Russell copped the award for the IPL’s Most Valuable Player.

Scores: Mumbai Indians 149 for 8 (Pollard 41*, Chahar 3-26) beat Chennai Super Kings 148 for 7 (Watson 80, Bumrah 2-14) by one run.