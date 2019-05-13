Pirates snatch $900,000 in Essequibo River attack – crewmen chopped

On Thursday night last, three men plying the Essequibo River in a cargo vessel bound for Supenaam, were attacked by pirates. Today, those three men are fortunate to be alive. This publication understands that two of the victims were hospitalised with chop wounds following the ordeal last Thursday, one of whom has since been discharged.

Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the three men departed Parika in a 50 foot vessel, bound for Supenaam, where they were to purchase fuel and supplies for Buck Hall. But at around 22:00hrs, three pirates in a small wooden boat, powered by an outboard engine attacked the crew. According to the manager of the cargo boat operation, two of the pirates, armed with a gun and cutlass, clambered onto the cargo boat.



The third stayed aboard the smaller vessel. On seeing the pirates, one of the crew members jumped overboard. The other two weren’t so fortunate. The pirate with the cutlass inflicted several chops on the victims, when they failed to hand over a money bag.

The manager said that the pirates eventually made off with the bag, containing some $900,000 in cash, along with the engine lead.

Following the attack, the third crew member swam back to the vessel and called for help.

The two men who were taken to the Suddie Hospital, where they received medical attention for chops to their heads and hands.

Kaieteur News understands that a suspect was detained at the Anna Regina Police Station. He was released.

During a telephone interview with this publication yesterday, the operations manager said, “One of the attackers is a guy that previously worked with us. The crew could’ve identified him because of the voice, and his face wasn’t fully covered, it was tied with a white vest. We reported to the police, police hold him and after 48 hours the police released him.”

The manager said that after some twelve to fifteen years, this is the first time his vessel had been attacked by pirates.