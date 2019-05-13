New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned in Linden on Saturday

A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, as holders Silver Bullets went down to High Rollers in the semi-final round at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac last weekend.

A large crowd was on hand to witness the unlikely result, as the youthful High Rollers outfit prevailed 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time finished scoreless, in the process sealing their first ever appearance in the final.

Talisman Omar Brewley was the difference on the night, netting from the distance, after both Silver Bullets players Robin Adams and Jermaine Samuels missed from distance, alongside a failure from team-mate Jonah Simon.

With the win, High Rollers setup a meeting with fellow first time finalist Amazings, who also prevailed via the penalty shoot-out route.

Amazings were perfect from the distance, defeating Capital Storm 2-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless. The two losers will face-off in the third place playoff.

In the earlier quarterfinal round, High Rollers upset highly touted Swag Entertainment 2-1. First half goals from Jehu Regis and Shane Haynes in the fifth and eighth minute each secured the win.

For the loser, Colwyn Drakes found the back of the net in the 13th minute. On the other hand, Amazings edged Coomacka 2-1 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0.

Meanwhile, Silver Bullets crushed Wisroc 4-0. Damion Williams recorded a hat-trick, opening his account in the 11th minute, before registering a ‘Guinness Goal’ [GG] [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 20th minute.

Assisting with a third minute conversion was Jermaine Samuels. On the other hand, Capitol Storm edged Quiet Storm 2-1. An 18th minute [GG] from Oral Peters sealed the win. For the loser, Kellon Adams netted in the sixth minute.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals

Semi-finals

Game-1

Amazings-0 vs Capital Storm-0

Amazings won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-2

Silver Bullets-0 vs High Rollers-0

High Rollers wo 1-0 on penalty kicks

Quarterfinals

Game-1

Capitol Storm-2 vs Quiet Storm-1

Capital Scorer

Oral Peters-[GG]-18th

Quiet Scorer

Kellon Adams-6th

Game-2

Silver Bullets-4 vs Wisroc-0

Damion Williams-11th and [GG]-20th

Jermaine Samuels-3rd

Game-3

Amazings-0 vs Coomacka-0

Amazings won 2-1 on penalty kicks

Game-4

High Rollers-2 vs Swag Entertainment-1

High Rollers Scorers

Jehu Regis-5th

Shane Haynes-8th

Swag Scorer

Colwyn Drakes-13th

Final-May 18th

Amazings vs High Rollers

3rd Place

Silver Bullets vs Capital Storm