New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned in Linden on Saturday

Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM
A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, as holders Silver Bullets went down to High Rollers in the semi-final round at the Mackenzie Market Tarmac last weekend.
A large crowd was on hand to witness the unlikely result, as the youthful High Rollers outfit prevailed 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time finished scoreless, in the process sealing their first ever appearance in the final.
Talisman Omar Brewley was the difference on the night, netting from the distance, after both Silver Bullets players Robin Adams and Jermaine Samuels missed from distance, alongside a failure from team-mate Jonah Simon.
With the win, High Rollers setup a meeting with fellow first time finalist Amazings, who also prevailed via the penalty shoot-out route.
Amazings were perfect from the distance, defeating Capital Storm 2-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless. The two losers will face-off in the third place playoff.
In the earlier quarterfinal round, High Rollers upset highly touted Swag Entertainment 2-1. First half goals from Jehu Regis and Shane Haynes in the fifth and eighth minute each secured the win.
For the loser, Colwyn Drakes found the back of the net in the 13th minute. On the other hand, Amazings edged Coomacka 2-1 on penalty kicks, after normal time ended 0-0.
Meanwhile, Silver Bullets crushed Wisroc 4-0. Damion Williams recorded a hat-trick, opening his account in the 11th minute, before registering a ‘Guinness Goal’ [GG] [a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two] in the 20th minute.
Assisting with a third minute conversion was Jermaine Samuels. On the other hand, Capitol Storm edged Quiet Storm 2-1. An 18th minute [GG] from Oral Peters sealed the win. For the loser, Kellon Adams netted in the sixth minute.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-[GG]-2 Goals
Semi-finals
Game-1
Amazings-0 vs Capital Storm-0
Amazings won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-2
Silver Bullets-0 vs High Rollers-0
High Rollers wo 1-0 on penalty kicks
Quarterfinals
Game-1
Capitol Storm-2 vs Quiet Storm-1
Capital Scorer
Oral Peters-[GG]-18th
Quiet Scorer
Kellon Adams-6th
Game-2
Silver Bullets-4 vs Wisroc-0
Damion Williams-11th and [GG]-20th
Jermaine Samuels-3rd
Game-3
Amazings-0 vs Coomacka-0
Amazings won 2-1 on penalty kicks
Game-4
High Rollers-2 vs Swag Entertainment-1
High Rollers Scorers
Jehu Regis-5th
Shane Haynes-8th
Swag Scorer
Colwyn Drakes-13th
Final-May 18th
Amazings vs High Rollers
3rd Place
Silver Bullets vs Capital Storm
May 13, 2019A new champion will be crowned in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, as holders Silver Bullets went down to High Rollers in the semi-final round at the Mackenzie Market...
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
Wesley Kirton, brother of a nice, dedicated Guyanese, Dr. Mark Kirton, wrote a pathetic, asinine diatribe in the... more
People are in distress. Not about the blackouts or crime. But about the forthcoming decisions of the Caribbean Court of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]