Mother and Daughter 2019 Pageant exuded glitz and glamour

By Alex Wayne

One certainly has to applaud the Supa Stylistic Productions on producing a leg of the annual Mother and Daughter Pageant that was over the top with glitz and glamour.

Customarily, this pageant has always been associated with a well planned and executed routine, but this year around, it appears as if Franchise Holder, Ingrid Fung and her team pulled all the stops to give patrons an event to remember.

Patrons arrived to smiling ushers and breath-taking stage décor that had them gasping in awe and amazement. It was strictly high class theatre aura as the National Cultural Centre stage and interior was transformed to a somewhat Hollywood styled facility Saturday night last.

And one has to certainly give accolades to the Heatwave Band’s Tenecia De Frietas and Calvin Burnette, who filled the venue with their liquid vocals that had the ladies and gentlemen clamoring for more. It was the perfect show at a perfect venue, made to its finest by the perfect organizers.

Mistress of Ceremony, Radio’s Margaret Lawrence was quite entertaining and regal in a scarlet red off-the-shoulder gown that certainly accentuated her good looks.

The honey- toned, provocative vocals of De Frietas filled the air and the Junior Segment of the PAGEANT BEGAN. They appeared first in a blur of colour and eye-catching hues that had the large audience expressing approval.

The stage routines were electric and the perfect bond between mother and daughter was evident in their showcase. In this segment the little ladies were all saucy, and certainly outdid their mothers. The competition was riveting as each duo served up a refreshing platter of dazzling smiles, mincing their steps either daintily, or lacing it with fire and sassiness that had the crowd reeling in enthusiasm.

They all did well but they were no match for the fiery Jenel Cox-Greaves and her little Persian Goddess, Trinity. They were crowd favourites from the very moment they came on stage.

Taking second position was Patricia Herbert and Tahara. In third place were the very cheery Yulisa Douglas and Gabrielle.

Then knees turned to jello as the enticing voice of Heatwave Band’s Calvin Burnet filled the venue, and the ladies screamed in wild abandon. The contestants of the Middle Category flooded the stage evoking thunderous applause from the audience.

It was a mind-boggling blur of cocktail dresses, body hugging gowns and dashing smiles, all fused in a kaleidoscope of blinding colour that took supporters to great peaks of excitement. To look at them, one would become lost in swirling sea of flashing smiles, outfits, and graceful aura like that of beautiful swans.

In this segment the designers certainly went to great lengths with some of the most creative and dashing apparel. One has to agree that local designers, Olympia Small-Sonoram, and Sidney Franswah seemed to create gowns and dresses reserved only for the gods and princesses of Egypt.

Some presenters stuttered a little while presenting in this segment, and some were visibly nervous, but a ‘ding-dong battle’ amongst three particular pairs saw Subrina Marcus and Nashavia emerging the queens of the night in their category. Cedil Burgees and Kira carted off the second available position

Taking up the next available spot was Winetta Bayley and Shawanna.

Then the big divas and their teenaged princesses came to the stage and in many cases, the audience was hardly speaking their thoughts as they tried to ascertain which was mother and who was daughter. The mothers all looked arresting in this segment, and most of them outdid their daughters when it came to sashaying, modeling, pivoting, and unleashing that special onstage suave.

Donna Eastman and Shemeka were the instant crowd favourites in this arena. They exuded a certain grace and presence associated with international models.

Their routine was downright electric, and they certainly knew just how to present and showcase their fantastic ‘African Queen’ gowns created by Sidney Franswah. Many in the audience were loudly proclaiming that theirs was the best outfit on stage for the night.

When they did not grab the coveted first place there was loud protesting from sections of the audience. But they were indeed getting stiff competition from the adorable Ulissa Jones and Octlatia, and though it came as a shock to some, many shook their head in approval when Ulissa Jones and Octlatia carted off the coveted spot.

Several patrons won giveaways during the show made available by the many sponsors who contributed in making the event a success.