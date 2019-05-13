Mazaruni Prisoner dies, seven treated after drinking ‘alcohol’

An inmate of the Mazaruni Prisons died on Saturday and seven others were hospitalised after drinking what they believed to be alcohol.

The dead prisoner has since been identified as Gary Stuart, who is said to have been serving time for robbery.

Kaieteur News understands that Stuart and several other prisoners were on work detail at the Teperu Quarry on Friday, when Stuart found a bottle that appeared to contain alcohol on a vessel the inmates were painting.

He reportedly drank some of the ‘alcohol’ and shared the contents with seven other prisoners.

Later that day, the prisoners complained of feeling unwell. The inmates, except for Steurt who said he was fine, were taken to the Bartica Hospital.

But later, Stuart complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, when he succumbed.

An autopsy is to be performed while, police are in possession of the bottle and will have the contents tested.