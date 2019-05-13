Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mazaruni Prisoner dies, seven treated after drinking ‘alcohol’

May 13, 2019 News 0

An inmate of the Mazaruni Prisons died on Saturday and seven others were hospitalised after drinking what they believed to be alcohol.
The dead prisoner has since been identified as Gary Stuart, who is said to have been serving time for robbery.
Kaieteur News understands that Stuart and several other prisoners were on work detail at the Teperu Quarry on Friday, when Stuart found a bottle that appeared to contain alcohol on a vessel the inmates were painting.
He reportedly drank some of the ‘alcohol’ and shared the contents with seven other prisoners.
Later that day, the prisoners complained of feeling unwell. The inmates, except for Steurt who said he was fine, were taken to the Bartica Hospital.
But later, Stuart complained of feeling unwell and was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, when he succumbed.
An autopsy is to be performed while, police are in possession of the bottle and will have the contents tested.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – WDFA…Pouderoyen to face Den Amstel for championship on Saturday @ Den Amstel Gr

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – WDFA…Pouderoyen to face Den...

May 13, 2019

Rivalry between the West Bank and West Demerara will be renewed once again when old rivals Pouderoyen clash with Den Amstel on Saturday from 14:00hrs at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground to...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA…Playoffs set for Thursday and Friday

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi...

May 13, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4Victoria Kings defeat Santos; Police and Buxton United draw

GFF Elite League Season 4Victoria Kings defeat...

May 12, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – EBFA Timehri Panthers beat Grove Hi Tech to advance to the final

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – EBFA Timehri...

May 12, 2019

Hand-in-Hand Inter County 50-over bowls off today

Hand-in-Hand Inter County 50-over bowls off today

May 12, 2019

YBG/NSBF RegionalsGTI thump Chase Academy in feature game on Saturday

YBG/NSBF RegionalsGTI thump Chase Academy in...

May 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019