Lands and Surveys Commission putting satellite mapping system on trial

Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission will be embarking on a trial use of Guyana’s National Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) Network.

A statement from the GLSC announced the availability of this “important national infrastructure” so that surveyors, engineers and other professionals may test it. The network will be used on a trial basis from May 1 to December 31. The commission will use this period to accumulate feedback and make whatever adjustments are necessary before a complete formal rollout to all users, with fees attached.

Interested professionals could start by contacting the Commission’s Head Office.

It will help the GLSC to gather information, set targets and indicators, and develop sustainable Land Use Policies that are in line with the implementation of the Green State Development Strategy

The commission touts the infrastructure as a modern, accurate geodetic positioning network.

The network is expected to be useful in surveying, agriculture, mining and construction.

This is meant to fulfill the commission’s mandate as it is written in the GLSC act Chapter 59:05, Section 4, which states that it is “to execute or cause to be executed geodetic, topographic, hydrographic and cadastral surveys in relation to the land and water resources of Guyana”.

Eight years ago, hundreds of millions of dollars were expended to set up this network, but the system was never operationalised. So GLSC signed a $93M contract, in June of 2018, with British Consultancy Company, Ordnance Survey International, so that it could establish the CORS project.

GLSC is working to have full functionality for the Network Operations Centre (NOC) and an eight-site CORS; design and document associated CORS management processes. The eight sites are Eclipse Falls – Region 1, Supenaam – Region two, Georgetown – Region four, New Amsterdam – Region six, Olive Creek – Region seven, Lethem – Region nine, and Linden – Region 10.

Trained staff will operate all first and second line activities; and a third-line support cover will be established with GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) equipment and software manufacturer, according to GLSC.

The GNSS is part of a high accuracy database which eliminates the need for on-the-ground markers and referencing points during land surveys.

The satellite technology is similar to Global Positioning System (GPS), and will be instrumental in helping to keep track oil and other natural resources.

The commission stated that the network has been in operation since December of last year.