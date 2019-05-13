Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM

Hassan bowls Fisherman Masters to Wayne Jones softball title

A sturdy bowling performance from Zameer Hassan guided Fisherman Masters to a 47-run victory over Wellman Masters in the final of the Wayne Jones 15-over softball tournament which was contested recently at the Malteenoes Sports Club.

The victorious Fisherman Masters

Fisherman Masters batted first and managed 134 for 9 from their allocation of 15 overs. Stanley Mohabir led with a blistering 37 which included one four and five sixes, while Ramo Malone made 28 and Dennis Mangroo 26.
L. Singh claimed 2 for 27 and Greg Defranca 2 for 31. Wellman Masters chase got off to a fine start, but Hassan produced a fine spell to peg back the scoring before rain interrupted with Wellman Masters on 87-7, needing 47 from two overs. Subsequently, Fisherman Masters were awarded the game due to a superior run rate. Greg De Franca made 14 and Dinesh Vivekanand 10; Hassan grabbed 4-17 to take the man-of-the-match award.
Earlier, Fisherman Masters beat Fed Up XI by six wickets. Batting first, Fed Up XI managed 137-8 with Richard Persaud scoring 42, Shaheed Gittens 33 and D. Mohabir 20; Zameer Hassan bagged 4-21. Fisherman Masters reached their target with six wickets in hand. Troy Ramsewack made 41 with seven fours and two sixes while Jagdesh Persaud made 29 and Stanley Mohabir 26 not out. R. Camacho took 2 for 15 and Oslyn Batson 2 for 22. (Zaheer Mohamed)Hassan bowls Fisherman Masters to Wayne Jones softball title

