Goals galore on third night of Corona futsal tournament

Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM
The third night of the ongoing fourth annual Corona Futsal tournament which is being played at the National Gymnasium saw initial play in the group round-robin stage with six highly entertaining matches.
In the feature clash of the night, Back Circle edged California Square 3-2 to win the group A fixture.
Trayon Babb netted a brace in the 6th and 18th minutes, while Selwin Williams scored the third goal. Mishack Barittla bagged a brace for the losers.
Other results saw East La Penitence beating Tucville 5-3, Bent Street easing past Mocha 5-0 and Future Stars winning 5-3 against Leopold Street.
Sparta Boss scored the most goals during their 6-2 defeat of the only club side remaining in the tournament, Beacons. Ryan Hackett scored a hat-trick, while Jermaine Junor, Eusi Philips and Kelsey Benjamin, each netted one goal. For Beacons, Wesley Greenidge and Dorian Dickson scored one goal each.
The tournament continues tomorrow night with six more group round-robin matches at the same venue.
The teams which come out on top in the group stages will be awarded as follows: first $40,000; second $30,000; third $15,000, and fourth $10,000, as an added incentive. In the grand finale, first place winner will receive $500,000, while second place will pocket $250,000. Third place will cop a $125,000 prize; while fourth will have to settle for $75,000.
Please see tomorrow’s fixtures below:
5/14/2019 Round Robin Night 2 Gymnasium Match #
19:30 hrs Tucville vs Tiger Bay 19
20:15 hrs Leopold Street vs Mocha 20
21:00 hrs Back Circle vs Beacons 21
21:45 hrs Bent Street vs Future Stars 22
22:30 hrs Sparta Boss vs California Square 23
23:15 hrs West Front Road vs North East La Penitence 24
