GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – WDFA…Pouderoyen to face Den Amstel for championship on Saturday @ Den Amstel Gr

May 13, 2019

Rivalry between the West Bank and West Demerara will be renewed once again when old rivals Pouderoyen clash with Den Amstel on Saturday from 14:00hrs at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground to decide the West Demerara Football Association, GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup champions.

Akimbo Henry (centre), Keanue Laurence (left) and Devin Gaskin – Pouderoyen FC U20 scorers.

The two clubs earned the right to battle following close semi finals wins on Saturday last at the same venue. Pouderoyen edged Eagles FC 3-2, while Den Amstel squeezed past Uitvlugt Warriors 2-1.
Akimbo Henry, Keanue Laurence and Devin Gaskin accounted for Pouderoyen’s three goals, Gary Mingo and Terrence Blair responded for Eagles but it was just not enough as they fell short and agonizingly so.
The home team, Den Amstel once again made home court advantage count for them in edging past the visiting Uitvlugt Warriors. Tadious Edwards and Malcolm Miggins from the penalty spot accounted for Den Amstel’s goals. Uitvlugt Warriors got their consolation form Mickhel McKend.

