GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA…Playoffs set for Thursday and Friday

The playoffs for the Rupununi Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup knock-out football tournament will be contested this Thursday and Friday at the St. Ignatius Sports ground.

FC Strikers from North Rupununi, Flash FC (East Central Rupununi), Snipers FC (Deep South Rupununi) and the winner of the Central Rupununi clash between Rising Stars and Guyana Rush Saints which would be played today from 19:00hrs, would clash in the playoffs.

In the last match played, Snipers booked their passage to the playoffs as a result of a 5-3 win over Titans FC. On target for the winners were John Gabriel (14th, 27th), Elijah Bernard (21st), Levi Alfred (37th) and Daniel Charly in the 52nd minute.

Scoring for Titans were Ben Realin (53rd, 80th) and Phillip Vincent in the 70th minute.