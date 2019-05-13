Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA…Playoffs set for Thursday and Friday

May 13, 2019 Sports 0

The playoffs for the Rupununi Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 Independence Cup knock-out football tournament will be contested this Thursday and Friday at the St. Ignatius Sports ground.

John Gabriel, Elijah Bernard, Levi Alfred and Daniel Charly – Snipers FC.

FC Strikers from North Rupununi, Flash FC (East Central Rupununi), Snipers FC (Deep South Rupununi) and the winner of the Central Rupununi clash between Rising Stars and Guyana Rush Saints which would be played today from 19:00hrs, would clash in the playoffs.
In the last match played, Snipers booked their passage to the playoffs as a result of a 5-3 win over Titans FC. On target for the winners were John Gabriel (14th, 27th), Elijah Bernard (21st), Levi Alfred (37th) and Daniel Charly in the 52nd minute.
Scoring for Titans were Ben Realin (53rd, 80th) and Phillip Vincent in the 70th minute.

More in this category

Sports

Round 2 of Drag Championship set for June 23rd

Round 2 of Drag Championship set for June 23rd

May 13, 2019

The date of the highly anticipated second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) drag race championship will be on June 23rd. This date underwent many deliberations by the...
Read More
Georgetown Grand Prix 2019…Rahaman, Alves and Nobrega dazzle; Good debut show for ‘Flat Top and Kumar’

Georgetown Grand Prix 2019…Rahaman, Alves...

May 13, 2019

Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters record victories

Wellman Masters and Ariel Masters record

May 13, 2019

New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned in Linden on Saturday

New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned...

May 13, 2019

Errin Mitchell of Exxon strikes gold at Integrated Security Services inaugural golf tourney

Errin Mitchell of Exxon strikes gold at...

May 13, 2019

Hassan bowls Fisherman Masters to Wayne Jones softball title

Hassan bowls Fisherman Masters to Wayne Jones...

May 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019