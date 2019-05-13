GFF Elite Leagues Season 4…Conquerors down Den Amstel, still flawless with a game to play

Western roar past GDF; Milerock needle Ann’s Grove

By Franklin Wilson

Milerock secured their first points of the season which is almost at an end when they beat Ann’s Grove by the lone goal of their encounter as play in the Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 4 continued yesterday at the GFF National Training Center with a triple header.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), even though they drew first blood against Western Tigers they were not able to deny the West Ruimveldt side their fifth win of the season which also took them to second place in the standings ahead of Den Amstel who suffered their second loss at the hands of champions Fruta Conquerors, 3-0.

The Tucville boys despite being reduced to ten players in the 65th minute when Sherwin Skeete received a straight red card for pulling down Delon Lanferman in the box, still rallied to keep a clean sheet as they took full points.

The subsequent penalty that was awarded for Skeete’s blunder was saved by Simeon Hackett who denied Jamal Harvey from halving the score which was 2-0 at the time. Thereafter, 10-man Conquerors sealed the deal in the 74th minute when elder statesman Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson netted.

The first two goals were scored in the first half, Domini Garnett opened proceedings in the 9th minute with a clinical finish after which another seasoned campaigner, Vurlon Mills doubled the advantage when he inked his name of the score sheet in the 26th minute.

Den Amstel too, were later reduced to ten (10) men when Gideon Payne who came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute for Ruben Dainty was given marching orders by Referee Gladwyn Johnson for using abusive language to one of the Assistant Referees in the 80th minute.

The Fruta boys have been averaging just over five (5) goals per match underlining their potency in the attacking third, while they have also displayed a high level of efficiency in the defensive third as they have only allowed four goals against them in eight matches with one to play.

The GDF ran away early leaders against Western Tigers when Delwin Fraser found the back of the nets in just the 3rd minute of play, tapping the ball past Western’s Troy Carrington in goal. But ten (10) minutes later, the Tigers roared back with a goal of their own, Cleyon Forrester pulling them level in the 13th minute.

Western Tigers on 37 minutes added their second of the match thanks to Andrew Murray who got into the act of producing to the delight of his colleagues. The first half whistle sounded with the Tigers holding the one goal advantage.

As the exchanges continued back and forth neither team were able to add to their first half account until the 70th minute when the Tigers further increased their advantage. This time Pernel Schultz banged one into the back of the nets, handing his team a two goal cushion at 3-1.

The game was virtually put beyond the Army in the 73rd minute when Western Tigers were awarded a penalty which was scored by Randolph Wagner to make it 4-1 in their favour. And even though the GDF netted their second when Delroy Fraser sneaked one into the back of the nets in the 74th minute, they were kept at bay by the prowling Tigers.

Milerock were finally able to get on to the points table in their seventh match of the season and it was sweet tasting victory for the boys from the bauxite Mining Town of Linden. They got the winning strike after a goalless first half in the first minute of the second, off the boot of Josh Parvattan.

Latest Points Table

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Points

Fruta Conquerors 8 8 0 0 41 4 +37 24

Western Tigers 8 5 2 1 19 9 +10 17

Den Amstel 8 4 2 2 18 10 +8 14

GDF 8 4 2 2 13 8 +5 14

Santos 8 3 1 4 8 14 -6 10

Guyana Police Force 8 2 2 4 7 10 -3 8

Buxton United 8 1 3 4 3 11 -8 6

Victoria Kings 7 1 2 4 9 24 -15 5

Ann’s Grove United 8 1 1 6 2 23 -21 4

Milerock 7 1 3 3 4 11 -7 3