Georgetown Grand Prix 2019…Rahaman, Alves and Nobrega dazzle; Good debut show for ‘Flat Top and Kumar’

The 125cc juniors’ category exceeded expectations with the most sublime karting led by cousins Nathan Rahaman and Zachary Persaud at the first Georgetown Grand Prix of the 2019 season.

The event, which was hosted by GT Motorsports go kart track that is located on Thomas Lands and Albert Streets, saw Rahaman emerging as the champion driver in his class, copping a first and two second place finishes. Jamaican Tommi Gore, who was very outspoken and confident of a good showing, left the track without a podium finish in his three races.

Over in the 60cc Kids Cup, Justin TenPow was simply unstoppable, winning all three races in rampant fashion. Nicholas Sawh and Ben Phang came second and third throughout the night.

In the easy cup rookie, Naresh Alves easily was the best driver in the group, despite being lucky with some crashes by close rival Sachin Narine. However, eyes were focused on Ackeem ‘Flat Top’ Thomas and Luis Kumar, two close friends who laid it all on the track in their debut appearance.

Thomas had qualified in third ahead of Kumar in fifth, but Kumar showed no signs this was his first competition, displaying aggressive driving which forced Thomas out of second, into third.

In round two, Narine got a good race and finished second, but once again Thomas and Kumar gripped the attention of the fans as bumper to bumper they went throughout the race. Despite some kart troubles, they pushed each other, and Thomas showed his aggressive side and held onto third.

The final race was a mirror reflection, with Thomas’ aggressiveness being more evident with him forcing Kumar out wide for a second. Both impressed and stated they are returning to the drawing board for an improved showing next meet.

In the 125cc Seniors, Steven Nobrega got two first place finishes. Trinidad and Tobago’s Zachary Boodram and Jamaica’s Colin Daley Jr. got a second place finish each.

In the Easy Cup Super, Kristian Jeffrey, Stefan Jeffrey and Nobrega wowed the crowd with some bumper to bumper racing as they shared the night’s honours.