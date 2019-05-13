Father’s Day coming

Mother’s Day come and gone. Nuff women happy but dem got some who still cussing de rotten egg. That is de one who only putting he mother belly pun fire. Old people does seh putting people belly pun pimple.

He is de one who does visit he mother on Mother’s Day to collect some of de things he brother and sisters give he mother. This is de man who does mek he mother lose sleep because every time she hear a man get shoot she does think bout she son.

But de day past. Father’s Day coming but de only time Guyanese does hear bout Father’s Day is when it advertise pun TV.

Some fathers don’t even know who is dem children because dem disappear before de child born. That is why some people don’t feel sorry fuh dem when dem deh sitting by de road and begging people. Of course, nuff of dem use to spend dem time not far from de roadside. That was dem liming spot.

But most of de fathers is good people. Dem is de people who mek sure dem children eat and go to school. Dem boys even see some fathers dropping off children to daycare and picking dem up.

Some of dem does drop off dem children to school every day.

But children ain’t stupid. Dem know when to find dem no-good father. If one of dem get into trouble in school dem does run to dem father. He, like de fool he is, does run to de school to prove that he love he child.

Dem boys see one of these same fathers get a licking from a teacher that he couldn’t believe that some teachers can fight like a road man.

But then again, some fathers does get bad name and is because of dem there is a Father’s Day. Some of dem does go in de bush to try dem luck. Dem does send home money but when dem come home de wife don’t have nutten to show.

She is de same woman who get special greetings yesterday. Life is funny.

Talk half and wait fuh Father’s Day.