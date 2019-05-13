Latest update May 13th, 2019 12:58 AM
May 13, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Mother’s Day come and gone. Nuff women happy but dem got some who still cussing de rotten egg. That is de one who only putting he mother belly pun fire. Old people does seh putting people belly pun pimple.
He is de one who does visit he mother on Mother’s Day to collect some of de things he brother and sisters give he mother. This is de man who does mek he mother lose sleep because every time she hear a man get shoot she does think bout she son.
But de day past. Father’s Day coming but de only time Guyanese does hear bout Father’s Day is when it advertise pun TV.
Some fathers don’t even know who is dem children because dem disappear before de child born. That is why some people don’t feel sorry fuh dem when dem deh sitting by de road and begging people. Of course, nuff of dem use to spend dem time not far from de roadside. That was dem liming spot.
But most of de fathers is good people. Dem is de people who mek sure dem children eat and go to school. Dem boys even see some fathers dropping off children to daycare and picking dem up.
Some of dem does drop off dem children to school every day.
But children ain’t stupid. Dem know when to find dem no-good father. If one of dem get into trouble in school dem does run to dem father. He, like de fool he is, does run to de school to prove that he love he child.
Dem boys see one of these same fathers get a licking from a teacher that he couldn’t believe that some teachers can fight like a road man.
But then again, some fathers does get bad name and is because of dem there is a Father’s Day. Some of dem does go in de bush to try dem luck. Dem does send home money but when dem come home de wife don’t have nutten to show.
She is de same woman who get special greetings yesterday. Life is funny.
Talk half and wait fuh Father’s Day.
May 13, 2019The date of the highly anticipated second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) drag race championship will be on June 23rd. This date underwent many deliberations by the...
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019
Wesley Kirton, brother of a nice, dedicated Guyanese, Dr. Mark Kirton, wrote a pathetic, asinine diatribe in the... more
People are in distress. Not about the blackouts or crime. But about the forthcoming decisions of the Caribbean Court of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As territorial claims go, Guatemala’s claim to all – every square inch – of Belize... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]