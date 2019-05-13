Errin Mitchell of Exxon strikes gold at Integrated Security Services inaugural golf tourney

A magnificent performance by Errin Mitchell of Exxon, playing in her first 18-hole tournament at the Lusignan Golf Course, led her to capture top honors in her flight as well as win the overall champion ‘gold’ cup in the Integrated Security Services Inc. (ISS) inaugural golf tournament on Saturday last.

Playing in a group which included LGC President Aleem Hussain, Macorp CEO Guillermo Escarraga, and her Exxon colleague Kari Ehmling (who also turned in an amazing score, including her first eagle – the only one in the tournament – on the 11th hole), Errin attributed the best round of golf so far in her life to the encouraging and fun group she played with on Saturday.

Management and members of the ISS, who were on hand for the presentation of prizes, expressed their pleasure at the participation and success of the golfers, and their appreciation for the development taking place at the LGC and committed to their further involvement with the LGC and golfing in Guyana.

In the 20-28 flight of the tournament, excitement came down to a count back for 2nd position as Ansa McAl’s Troy Cadogan edged out Guillermo Escarraga. Final scores in this flight were: 67/28 – Errin Mitchell, 1st and 71/26 – Troy Cadogan, 2nd. Close competing scores were 71/21 – Guillermo Escarraga, and 73/92 Dr Philbert London.

In the 11-19 flight, Ayube Subhan was one stroke less than Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud and two strokes ahead of Brian Glasford resulting in the following scores for that flight: 67/15 – Ayube Subhan, 1st, and 68/12 – Max Persaud, 2nd. Close scores were 69/17 – Brian Glasford and 73/16 – Lekhnarine Shivraj.

In the 0 – 10 flight, Kassim Khan continued his winning ways, taking first in the flight as well as overall Best Gross honors. Second place was a tie between Aleem Hussain and former Guyana Open Champion, Mike Mangal, with the second place conceded to Mike. Tope scores in that flight were 69/9 – Kassim Khan, 1st, and 76/9 – Mike Mangal 2nd, followed by 76/10 – Aleem Hussain.

Troy Cadogan was winner of the Longest Drive, while Maxim Mangra won the Nearest The Pin. Meanwhile, a very refreshing note is the fact that this tournament saw the largest field of women golfers in local tournaments for the last 2 years, with recent tournament winner Eureka Giddings as well as former Guyana Open female Champion, Shanella Webster-London, also participating, making a total of 5 females.

