Unclear whether Former NFMU Chief will return under Telecoms Authority… terminated NFMU staff given hiring priority

The terminated staff members of the now defunct National Frequency Management Unit (NFMU) are subjects of a process designed to give them

hiring priority in the new Telecoms Agency.

However, two of them, including former Managing Director of the NFMU, Valmiki Singh, have indicated no interest in signing on, so far.

The other 16 staff members applied, and 14 of them have been recommended for rehire. The two that were not recommended were deemed ineligible for the positions to which they employed, and have shown no interest in positions that suit their qualifications.

The Telecommunications Bill provides for the termination of the staff, in a process that is purported to make the process as seamless as possible for their transfer to the new agency. The new agency informed staff of its organisational structure and were encouraged to peruse the job descriptions attached to the various positions, as of March 27, 2019.

They were encouraged to submit expressions of interest prior to May 10, 2019 so that the agency could make all the necessary rehiring decisions without having a break in employment for the selected staff.

Some of the persons who were sent home were concerned because they stand to lose their pensions. Hand-in-Hand is claiming that it was supposed to be informed six months prior to the termination, but that was not done. Hence, the pension that some workers were working toward, they may no longer be eligible for, at least not with the most favourable arrangement.

According to Government, “Every effort has been made to ensure that their remuneration and benefits, including pensions are not adversely affected by this transition.”

With regards to the Telecoms Agency, its functions shall be discharged by a board of nine members appointed by the Minister and comprising three persons named by the said Minister, one of whom shall be designated as chair of the board.

On the board, also, should be two persons named by the Leader of the Opposition after consultation with the Opposition Parties in the National Assembly. However, the Opposition has indicated that it will not go back to Parliament any time soon, so it is unclear when those positions will be filled.

The Director of Telecommunications of the agency will also be part of the board.

The toughening of laws has been dragging on for years with legislation finally passed under this Government.

The Telecoms Sector is being seen as a major driver of the economy because of the internet connectivity, virtual classrooms and possibilities that will come.

A number of telephone and cable companies are standing by.