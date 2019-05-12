The CCJ comes where Guyana will go

It is quiet around here. Too quiet. The keen and wise are aware that it will not last. In fact, that phony, uneasy peace is due to come under some serious pressure soon enough; the intermission is over. For as almost all Guyanese know by now, matters with the political equivalent of life and death are currently in motion before the CCJ. There is both positive and negative present.

The positive is that the flurry of arguments by counsels dressed in silk suits before other sages similarly attired will wind up, then wind down, and then come to a merciful end.

From the potential perspective of a considerable number of Guyanese the outcome, as decided by the CCJ, may be viewed as anything but merciful. It is trouble.

Because what will be forthcoming could-and would-very well represent the death knell of wide-ranging ambitions and dreams. That is the negative in terms of consultation, defection, and election.

As asked before, and is now presented again in sobriety and the greatest of seriousness: what next? For as sure as the night follows the day in the precision of perfection, and with companion darkness, there will be an identical heavy darkness enveloping the hearts and visions of many in this country in the immediate footsteps of the CCJ’s decision(s).

Where there is gloom and darkness, people react by creating sharp flares to find their way, and to assist in overcoming an overpowering sense of loss. Those flares promise to be neither friendly nor welcoming nor comforting.

Somebody is going to lose; some group is going to fall short. Some segment, by no means limited, is going to be agitated and angry. That much is certain amidst the uncertainties and apprehensions of a thin layer of citizens, as to where this society goes after the finality of pronounced judicial wisdom.

For the wisdom of learned regional brethren in gowns could very likely spell weakness and wastage for this torn, bitter land. Weakness of the spirit and of the rare resolve that should be–has to be–found. To recognise the ongoing wastage of opportunity and circumstance, and to be compelled toward another direction; to be prompted first to probe and parse, and then to piece together-bit by near invisible, near intangible bit-some interest for, some insistence on, and some investment in what may give this country and its citizens some trace of a chance to go to another place than that which has always plagued and devastated.

As partners and committed patriots, as opposed to the unchanging history and trail of political and racial paupers rendered unseeing and uncomprehending that, all Guyanese have become, whether perceived electoral victors, or believed statistical losers.

Even as the CCJ speaks, when it does speak, there should be some forced seeing and grudging comprehending. That is, there is now the reality of a voters’ list that has expired, that has no more validity, and which nobody could make come alive.

Not the courts; not the unwilling; not even those who may be inclined to be willing. In the interludes between court decision, logistics, lists and the last linkage of a long-awaited date, there is one constant: an expanse of time that could be lean and come to mean many things.

For, in the crackle of conversations that are to come, there will be more time to ponder, more time for the uneasy and the queasy to wonder if there is anything new and untried that is in the works. It could be. But only if the wise in Guyana go a different way.