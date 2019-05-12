Police clean up Bus Park/ Stabroek area-33 night arrests made in two weeks

Police Crime Chief, Linden Alves, has vowed that the police will ensure they maintain a sustained campaign against crime in the city as well as noise nuisance.

Just recently, the public showered high praise on the Crime Chief and other ranks for acting promptly when Kaieteur News highlighted the actions of women-led gangs and pickpockets operating around the Stabroek Market area.

One day after that article appeared, four foreign nationals were robbed in the full view of vendors, and commuters as they attempted to become friendly with men loitering on the Stabroek Demico House walkway.

A group of young men had trailed the nationals to the Stabroek Market Square where they robbed them of their wallets, cell phones, wrist watches and other items. The police managed to take two of the robbers into custody.

Since then, the police staged a massive campaign around the Stabroek area that saw 33 men arrested and whisked off into waiting patrol cars, vans, and trucks in some instances.

Amongst those arrested were known criminals who frequent the area. Ranks have also removed a group of young men who in the company of transgender sex workers were lurking outside the perimeter fence of the Parliament Buildings, where they were pouncing on citizens.

The police are now using the services of plainclothes ranks who mingle with the crowd to catch offenders who prey on innocent citizens by night in the city.

Ranks under the supervision of inspectors are now patrolling the city on foot, and conducting ‘strip search’ routines on men lurking around the city.

Searches on men selling confectionaries at stalls on the Demico House walkway saw the police retrieving a number of ‘ice picks’ and illegal items. Persons are however concerned that these stall holders are still allowed to ply their trade at the same locations.

Ranks have swooped down on stall holders at the East Coast Bus Parks, who were in the habit of hosting loud and raucous ‘Passa Passa’ street styled parties, creating a perfect breeding ground for criminals.

At these events the music would be excessively loud; many complained.

Some citizens have expressed concern that a party of this nature has been still allowed to run full fledged on the Plaisance, East Coast Demerara Railway Line.

Persons are off the opinion that criminals will soon move their operations, which attracts a rather large crowd on Thursday nights. Person around there has also complained of the noise levels created from music sets there.

Police patrol truck are now seeing around the city on every one hour intervals and citizens are now pleased that order is being restored to the city.

The Police Traffic Department, so far, has maintained their promises of a sustained approach and is doing a respectable job on the bus parks. Bus conductors are now approaching commuters politely in some areas, and there has been a significant reduction of touts harassing passengers.

But there is still more room for intense work on the East Coast Park by nights where touts to some extent still continue their operations by night.

Meanwhile West Demerara residents are breathing a sigh of relief now that ‘D’ Division Police are now looking into the street styled party that created great traffic congestion at Pouderoyen Village on Friday nights.