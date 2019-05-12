People tempting people to overfeed dem Mother



Today is Mother’s Day. Is a day when people who don’t even look at dem mother whole year suddenly does find time to show people dat dem got mother too.

Dem boys use to cry when dem see wha some mothers got to go through. Some of dem use to watch dem mother hungry and on Mother’s Day dem going and beg de same mother fuh a small piece.

But everybody know dat dis day is a special day. Dem boys was reading de papers yesterday and dem see everybody got something fuh de occasion. De business people know dat nuff does got to tek shame out of dem eye and try to show off wid de mother.

Dat is why so much things does sell at dis time. De most thing everybody offering is food. Dem mothers gon get colic.

De only other time business does be so big is during Christmas. De Garage got a basket dat got Garage Rice. Dat got to be a rice dat cook in a garage. It got four slice cake, a bottle of Vodka and a bottle of wine wid some cutters fuh $12,999. Dat is fuh four people.

Dem boys don’t know who got four mothers, or even three.

Hot and Spicy got a basket wid some fancy food. Dem giving a bottle of non-alcoholic wine and two bottle sweet drink. Dem don’t care if you is a diabetic.

JR giving dem mothers cow heel soup. KFC got food fuh Super Mom and fuh Dearest Mom. One getting three potato fries and one getting two. One getting three apple pie and one getting two. All of dem getting nuff fry chicken.

New Thriving got all kind of food buffet style. And you getting wine too.

De Lotto Company tek de celebration to a whole new level. If anybody win de lotto yesterday, dat person would get an extra $10 million. Some mothers play lotto whole month.

Royal Castle had a special too and it give away chocolate while stocks last. De trick is dat de chocolate gon run out after de first shopper.

Is Digicel dat tek de cake. It sell all dem cheap phone at half price. Dem boy want to know why it didn’t sell dem expensive phone at half price too.

A car dealer offer tyres pon Mother’s Day. It seh de tyres on sale. OMG offer some fancy food. Black pepper steak fuh give dem Mothers bun stomach, red pepper fuh keep dem tail busy and coleslaw fuh slow dem down.

Talk half and Happy Mother’s Day!