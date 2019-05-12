Mother’s Day Treat

The Cosmetology class at the Guyana Foundation’s Sunrise Centre, headed by Facilitator Gem Britton, decided to offer free manicures, pedicur es and facials to members of the public.

This was a special treat for mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The event was held on Wednesday at the Anna Regina Car Park, Essequibo. All 22 students were able to put into practice what they had learned over the past few months.

In excess of 100 persons came to enjoy the free services offered by the team. This included some men who could not wait for Father’s Day.

The event came to a close at 17:30 hours. The supporting group was unable to cope with the number of persons who wanted to enjoy this experience, which they normally would not be able to afford.

Though it was a tough day for the girls, they had fun; they enjoyed what they did. They gained valuable experience. They shared information with their clients about the work of the Sunrise Centre and made many new friends.

Supriya Singh-Bodden, Founder of the Guyana Foundation, was delighted at the turn out and would like to repeat the event for Father’s Day.

Wellness is so very important, she said. Often times we go through life so busy trying to stay alive, to earn, to provide for those around us and we forget that there is only so much the human body and mind can take.

Our physical well-being and our mental well-being must take centre stage. If we can help with these small initiatives to offer care and advice to those persons who really cannot afford these types of services, then we are happy to do so.