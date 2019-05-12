Mothers can still live their dreams- Michelle Playter takes Guyanese team to Brooklyn Fashion Week

When Michelle Playter first got involved in the Fashion Industry as a contestant in the 2004 Miss Guyana Universe pageant as a young g

irl from Kamuni Creek, little did she know that 15 years later, the glamourous mother of two adorable boys, would be celebrating Mothers’ day just after returning from her fifth trip to the Brooklyn Fashion Week in New York, and living her dreams in the International Fashion World.

“This year’s Event was amazing, I am very thankful to God for blessing me with talent, and I am honoured to be able to help others fulfil their dreams” the 39 year-old reflected.

Michelle opened Playter’s Model Agency in 2010 to help empower young women through modelling and fashion.

“It’s a blessing to see it growing into something bigger and greater than I expected. I am now able to help talented persons in the entertainment industry get a chance on the International stage.

Playter is a businesswoman, a model, and also teaches women to take care of themselves under the brand ‘Glow Michelle Beauty School’ which is located at Playter’s Enterprise in Delph Street, Campbellville, but she insists she is a mother first and that’s her priority.

“Being a Mom, Model, a business owner and still have a career is more than just being blessed. A career mom is not too challenging for me. I actually use my career as recreation; time to reboot. It balances me as woman,” she revealed.

Michelle says her main issue is missing her sons (Jaden, 13, and Justin, 10) when she travels overseas for shows.

“I have to take care of the two gifts that God has given me, especially Jaden, who is a ‘special child’ and all the other things come after that. I learned a lot from having a special child, he makes motherhood for me very interesting,” she explained.

Michelle is in great physical shape, but says she doesn’t go to a Gym. “I don’t drink or smoke; I believe healthy living is not what you eat, it’s a lifestyle. My sons and a busy lifestyle keep me fit,” she said with satisfaction.

“I want to encourage others to keep holding on to their dreams, because your career is what you pay for (investment) but your ‘calling’ is what you are made for (your purpose).”

She said she always loved dressing up and that was why she was encouraged to start modelling, but she had no idea how far that would go.

“I just loved modelling and doing make-up and my career blossomed. It’s nice to get paid to do something you love. I am a family person and I wanted 12 children, since I love to have a house full of children,” said Michelle.

Her usual day would begin at 06:00hrs when she would make breakfast and take care of her sons, then run her make-up class from 9-11 before cooking lunch. Her make-up class resumes from 2-5 before she spends the evenings with the kids.

“I don’t go out as much as before but I sometime go out to relax, it helps to keep me focused. I also enjoy sports, but cricket is my favourite,” she stated.

FASHION WEEK BROOKLYN

Shifting her focus to her recent trip to the USA, Playter said she could not explain how she felt to have her team participate at Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK) 2019.

“All I can say it’s all because of God, if wasn’t for his favour on my lif

e, none of what I am doing could have been possible.

“My team travelled with me this year and it filled my heart with joy to see my country on the international stage, knowing that I was the one who helped to make it possible. It was great to have two Guyanese models (Lynn Ronqvisst & Nikisha DeAbreu) on stage with me modelling for our very own designer.”

Michelle informed that she was excited to be able to model for a Guyanese designer this year on the international stage, while her Agency facilitated Dr. Kari Munroe being able to showcase her ‘Fabulous Homes International Realty’ project to a US audience.

“I spoke about this last year and to see it become a reality is more than a dream come true for me. I am so happy I got the opportunity to take a Designer (Mark Roy Jnr.), Singer (Charmaine Blackman-Alves) and two Models. From the response we got, we represented Guyanese well at the Brooklyn Fashion Week 2019,” Michelle proudly related.

“I only see bigger and greater things for Guyana and I will continue to do my best in whatever I set out to do in life. Being at Fashion Week Brooklyn this year provided me with the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life, since over 25 countries showcased their talent and every year it keeps getting better.”

Michelle was afforded the opportunity to do photo shoots with Longlive Production International Model Agency and the Sesame Carnival, one of the biggest Carnival Parades in NYC.

The Guyanese Fashion Ambassador said that at the time she was asked to do the photo shoot for the Carnival show, she had no idea how big it was.

“I was at FWBK Fashion Week After-Party, celebrating a week of greatness when this woman asked me to model a Carnival outfit for them. She said she loved my exotic look and asked where I came from, and I was so proud to say I am a Guyanese,” Michelle informed.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, as long you have a dream and keep on working towards it, you never know where it will take you… and it’s more than just a dream when you get to help others through whatever you set out to do.I am thankful to God, my family, friends and everyone who supported me on this journey, especially those sponsors who came on board this year like Vnet, Charles Ramson and Playter’s Enterprise.

Life is a journey not a race, put your trust in God and he will see you through. Don’t limit yourself. You don’t have to be rich to help or lead, just start right from where you are,” Michelle concluded.

Brooklyn Fashion Week is a bi-annual international collection show and has emerged as one of the leading fashion events, showcasing the talent of aspiring and established designers from across the globe

Attendees include a diverse spectrum of socially conscious, influencers, fashion-forward and creative people nationally and internationally.

Each season FWBK supports several non-profit charitable organisations to raise awareness on sexual assault and violence and lends a voice to social issues including human rights, HIV/AIDS awareness, sustainability initiatives, poverty, community development and leadership training and FWBK can be found at www.fashionweekbrooklyn.com (Sean Devers)