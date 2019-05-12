More witnesses testify in Black Bush Polder truck driver murder

When the trial of Navendra Basdeo, called ‘Phone’, 24, of 14 Johanna, North Black Bush Polder continued in the Berbice High Court the prosecution called a number of witnesses before closing its case.

Basdeo is on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow and a mixed jury for the murder of Karran Sukhdeo, called “Vishal”, 30, a truck driver and father of one, of 101 Johanna North Black Bush Polder. The killing occurred on Saturday, August 23, 2014, around 23:45 hrs at Johanna North, Black Bush Polder following an altercation with a group of men at a wedding house.

Attorney-at-law Mursalene Bacchus is appearing for the accused in association with attorney-at-law Surihya Sabsook.

State Prosecutor Mandel Moore is presenting the state’s case.

Government Pathologist Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan, testified to conducting a post mortem examination on the body at the New Amsterdam Hospital. He found that the man died from multiple injuries. He received stab wounds in the region of the heart and about the body.

The father of the deceased, Deochand Sukhdeo, testified to being at home during the night when he received reports of an incident involving his son. He said that he rushed to the scene and found his son in a drain.

The man was picked up and placed in their car and rushed to the Mibicuri Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sukhdeo said that he then escorted his son’s body to the mortuary.

The dead man’s mother, Yowattie Hardat, testified to being at home during the night when another son rushed home and told her something.

They reportedly rushed to the scene about 23:30 hrs and she saw her son with injuries to the left side of his body. He was picked up and rushed to the hospital. She said that she subsequently lost consciousness.

Rice farmer Hemchand Budhoo at whose place the wedding was being held gave a description of his home. There was light under his house. Under cross-examination, he mentioned of not knowing what took place. He had mounted a bar and was selling at the same bar. He could not say exactly what happened.

Rajendra Ragnauth testified to being with a search party during the night that located the deceased. He said that the decrease was found in a drain. He too knew both the accused and deceased.

The prosecution also called the brother of the accused, Vishnu Basdeo, and two cousins Harold and Tameshwar Basdeo, to testify on its behalf. They gave similar testimony in which they stated that they were at a wedding house and a misunderstanding developed.

A fight eventually started between the accused Navendra Basdeo and the decease Karran Sukhdeo. The deceased pulled the accused out on the road and a fight ensued. People parted the fight and they went their respected ways in different directions.

Afterwards they learnt that Karran Sukhdeo had died.

The matter is continuing.