Inherent weaknesses at GGMC, associated entities, create fertile ground for corruption – Dr. Mangal

By Kiana Wilburg

One of the principal recommendations in Guyana’s first report to the Guyana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) is for there to be a

thorough review of the current organisational structure of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The report says that this review is critical since it will help to identify governance structures, which are best suited to bring greater accountability and transparency in all extractive industries the Commission monitors, particularly the petroleum sector.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on this front, Oil and Gas Consultant, Dr. Jan Mangal, said that he is not at all surprised that the EITI report would make such a call.

In fact, the transparency advocate posits that the inherent weaknesses at GGMC and associated entities make them fertile ground for corruption.

The Oil Consultant said, “Immense amounts of gold were extracted from Guyana since independence, but most of that wealth must have been stolen since it has hardly benefited the country and its people. Some economists who tried to reconcile numbers, between likely production and revenue over many decades indicated that there is a huge discrepancy.”

He added, “If there has been corruption in gold on a massive scale, which is quite possible, then those responsible will hide behind secrecy and chaos. They will run official entities in opaque and haphazard ways.

“Geological and lease data which should be freely available to all citizens will only be available to a select few. Leases will be awarded in non-competitive and arbitrary ways. The well-connected will benefit and hard-working people will not.”

Dr. Mangal said that he even had interactions with EITI representatives during his tenure as Advisor to the President on Petroleum regarding irregularities at GGMC.

He said that during those engagements, he was informed that the EITI officials were not able to access many reports and documents from GGMC’s library.

Dr. Mangal said, “They could not access certain information. Reports that were supposed to be there, weren’t. And even when reports were provided, it was clear some had been doctored. Dates were changed. And that was from EITI directly to me.

“So I was not expecting anything different in the recent EITI final assessment.”

The Oil and Gas Consultant also stated that the weaknesses in entities like the Ministry of Natural Resources, GGMC, etc also pose a danger for the oil sector since some of the bad habits and behaviours could migrate into the new Department of Energy. “This was a concern when we were developing the proposal for the Department of Energy. We were concerned about some possible rotten apples,” said Dr. Mangal.

He insists that GGMC and associated entities have to be fixed.

“They all need to be taken apart and rebuilt from the bottom up, otherwise the new Guyana we so desperately need, will not materialise as the oil wealth will be squandered.” the former Government Advisor concluded.