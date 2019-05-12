GFF Elite League Season 4Victoria Kings defeat Santos; Police and Buxton United draw

Latest update May 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
As play in the Guyana Football Federation Elite League Season 4 winds down, three more matches are set for today at the GFF National Training
Center, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
From 11:00hrs Milerock will oppose Ann’s Grove United to be followed by a clash between Western Tigers and the Guyana Defence Force from 13:30hrs with the main attraction being a top of the table clash featuring Den Amstel in second place and Fruta Conquerors, already assured of the title and still unbeaten, from 16:00hrs.
In the matches played yesterday at the same venue, Buxton United and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) battled to a 0-0 stalemate in the feature match. The result means that the GPF added one more point to their tally to move to 8 in sixth place and still ahead of Buxton United, now moving to 6 points in seventh place.
The afternoon’s action got underway with Victoria Kings (9th place) securing their first victory in seven outings when they downed the 5th placed Santos FC, 2-1. It was a tight fight between the two sides with the deadlock broken in the 42nd minute when the Kings’ Alden Laurence scored.
The second half was almost as barren as the first in terms of goals but Santos dug deep to produce the equaliser in the 85th minute through a Ryan Dowding goal.
It was left to the elder statesman of the Kings team, Aubrey Gibson to roll back the years when he pulled out the winning goal from the bag in the 90+4th minute to secure Victoria Kings’ first win of the season.
The win for the Kings take them to 5 points and 8th place, while Santos remains on 10 in fifth place in their debut season; it was their fourth loss in 8 matches with three wins and one draw.
