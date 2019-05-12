GECOM commissioners, Tender Board head, GuySuCo officials fail to declare assets

A number of commissioners attached to the Guyana Elections; head of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and several of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) are among the latest of public officials who have failed to declare their assets.

Under the laws, public officials are bound to submit a declaration of their properties and assets to the Integrity Commission, which is part of the arsenal in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

However, public officials have not been complying. A number of parliamentarians have failed to make declarations.

The Integrity Commission has been publishing names as part of a ‘name and shame campaign’.

According to the Integrity Commission, in the May 11 publication of the Official Gazette, the following officials have not complied:

Ministry of Finance

1. Mr. Berkley Wickham- Chairman National Procurement & Tender Administration Board

2. Mr. Bernard Lord -Head of Department

3. Ms. Donna Levi -Head, Bilateral Division

4. Mr. Miguel Choo-Kang – Head, Regional Planning Division

5. Ms. Denise Desouza -Head, Multilateral Financial Institution

Castellani House

1. Mr. Ohene Koama-Curator (ag) National Art Gallery

2. Ms. Guneshwari Methuram —Administrator

Civil Defence Commission

1. Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig – Director General (ag)

Ethnic Relations Commission

1. Mr. Remington Eastman – Head, Media & Campaign Monitoring Unit

Guyana Election Commission

1. Mr. Keith Lowenfield-Chief Election Officer/Commissioner of National Registration

2. Mr. Robeson Benn-Commissioner

3. Mr. Vincent Alexander-Commissioner

4. Mr. Charles Corbin-Commissioner

Guyana Energy Agency

1. Mr. William Holder- Head, Fuel Marking Division

Guyana Prison Service

1. Mr. Gladwin Samuels, DSM- Director of Prisons (ag)

Guyana Rice Development Board

1. Mr. Claude E. Housty – Chairman

Guyana School of Agriculture

1. Mr. Brian Greenidge-Chief Executive Officer

2. Mr. Dexter Allen – Director of Administration

3. Mr. Oscar Glasgow- Director of Academic Affairs

Guyana Sugar Corporation

1. Mr. Yusuf Abdul-General Manager, Factory Operations

2. Mr. Yudi Persaud-Estate Manager, Agriculture Services

3. Mr. Curbette Victorine-Estate Manager-East Demerara Estate

4. Mrs. Stacy London Peters-Chief Human Resource Manager

5. Mr. Vemen Walter-Human Resource Manager

6. Mr. Shurwyn Stewart-Human Resource Manager

7. Mr. Dexter Williams-Compensation/Business Development Manager

8. Ms. Natasha Sears-Human Resource Manager

9. Ms. Kim De Freitas-Manager-Programme Support Human Resources and Communication

10. Mrs. Rama Persaud-Finance Manager

11. Ms. Marcia Peterkin-Finance Manager

12. Mr. Bisham Chetram-Finance Manager

13. Ms. Bonita Bristol-Finance Manager

14. Mr. Phillip Rampersaud-Finance Manager

15. Mr. Gavin Ramnarain-Head-Agriculture Research

16. Mrs. Maxine Cummings-Breeding and Selection Manager

17. Mr. Hector Isadore-Head-Information Systems

18. Mr. Dindyal Williams-Manager-Security Services

19. Mr. Vijay Gobardhan – Factory Operations Manager

20. Mr. Akbar Ally-Factory Manager

21. Mr. Hutton Griffith-Agriculture Manager

22. Mr. Pawan Persaud-Agriculture Manager

23. Mr. Naresh Narine-Agriculture Manager

24. Mr. Lance Niles-Factory Manager

Former Declarants who left during declaration period but are required to file a Declaration

25. Mrs. Tara Persaud-Former Corporate Planner

26. Mr. Karamchand Bramdeo-Former Estate Manager-Skeldon Estate

27. Mr. Devindra Kumar-Former Estate Manager-Whales Estate

28. Mr. Earl John- Former Human Resources Director

29. Mr. Raymond Ferreira- Former Shipping and Logistics Manager

30. Mr. Dexter Cox- Former Marketing Development Manager (ag)

31. Mr. Nathaniel Phoenix- Former Agriculture Manager-Skeldon Estate

32. Mr. Mohamed Zid-Former Agriculture Manager-Rose Hall Estate

33. Mr. Clarence Burnett-Former Agriculture Manager-East Demerara Estate

34. Mr. Doodnauth Dhanram-Former Agriculture Manager (ag) – Wales Estate

35. Mr. John Loncke-Former Factory Manager-Skeldon Estate

36. Mr. Nekram Persaud- Former Factory Manager – Albion Estate

37. Mr. Terry Simon- Former Factory Manager Rose Hall Estate

38. Mr. Nandkumar Parmanand- Former Factory Manager – East Demerara Estate

Guyana Tourism Authority

1. Mr. Donald Sinclair- Head of the Tourism Department/Chairman of GTA

Guyana Water Incorporated

1. Mr. Nigel Hinds- Chairman, Board of Directors

2. Dr. Richard Van West Charles-Managing Director

3. Mr. Dwayne Shako- Executive Director, Operations

4. Mr. Aubrey Roberts- Executive Director, Design of Infrastructure

5. Mr. Elvis Jordon- Executive Director, Human Resources Management & Development

6. Mr. Lensworth Blair-Head, Technical Services

7. Mr. Sunildatt Barran- Head, Field Services

8. Mr. Deon Anderson- Head, Water Quality

9. Mr. Lance Mars- Head, Strategic Planning Evaluating & Monitoring

Hinterland Electrification Co. Inc.

1. Mr. Horace Williams-Chief Executive Officer

Human Rights Commission

1. Ms. Colleen Brandford- Administrator

Institute of Applied Science and Technology

1. Mr. Deonarine Jagdeo-Deputy Director

2. Mr. Sewpersaud Manohar-Head of Department, Food and Feed

3. Mr. Mahendra Rampersaud-Head of Department, Bioprospecting

4. Mr. Rishi Persaud- Head of Department, Biofuels

5. Mr. Randey Fordyce-Head of Department, Analytical

6. Ms. Nonieka Daniels- Head of Department, Accounting