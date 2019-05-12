GECOM commissioners, Tender Board head, GuySuCo officials fail to declare assets

Latest update May 12th, 2019 12:56 AM
A number of commissioners attached to the Guyana Elections; head of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) and several of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) are among the latest of public officials who have failed to declare their assets.
Under the laws, public officials are bound to submit a declaration of their properties and assets to the Integrity Commission, which is part of the arsenal in the fight against corruption and money laundering.
However, public officials have not been complying. A number of parliamentarians have failed to make declarations.
The Integrity Commission has been publishing names as part of a ‘name and shame campaign’.
According to the Integrity Commission, in the May 11 publication of the Official Gazette, the following officials have not complied:
Ministry of Finance
1. Mr. Berkley Wickham- Chairman National Procurement & Tender Administration Board
2. Mr. Bernard Lord -Head of Department
3. Ms. Donna Levi -Head, Bilateral Division
4. Mr. Miguel Choo-Kang – Head, Regional Planning Division
5. Ms. Denise Desouza -Head, Multilateral Financial Institution
Castellani House
1. Mr. Ohene Koama-Curator (ag) National Art Gallery
2. Ms. Guneshwari Methuram —Administrator
Civil Defence Commission
1. Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig – Director General (ag)
Ethnic Relations Commission
1. Mr. Remington Eastman – Head, Media & Campaign Monitoring Unit
Guyana Election Commission
1. Mr. Keith Lowenfield-Chief Election Officer/Commissioner of National Registration
2. Mr. Robeson Benn-Commissioner
3. Mr. Vincent Alexander-Commissioner
4. Mr. Charles Corbin-Commissioner
Guyana Energy Agency
1. Mr. William Holder- Head, Fuel Marking Division
Guyana Prison Service
1. Mr. Gladwin Samuels, DSM- Director of Prisons (ag)
Guyana Rice Development Board
1. Mr. Claude E. Housty – Chairman
Guyana School of Agriculture
1. Mr. Brian Greenidge-Chief Executive Officer
2. Mr. Dexter Allen – Director of Administration
3. Mr. Oscar Glasgow- Director of Academic Affairs
Guyana Sugar Corporation
1. Mr. Yusuf Abdul-General Manager, Factory Operations
2. Mr. Yudi Persaud-Estate Manager, Agriculture Services
3. Mr. Curbette Victorine-Estate Manager-East Demerara Estate
4. Mrs. Stacy London Peters-Chief Human Resource Manager
5. Mr. Vemen Walter-Human Resource Manager
6. Mr. Shurwyn Stewart-Human Resource Manager
7. Mr. Dexter Williams-Compensation/Business Development Manager
8. Ms. Natasha Sears-Human Resource Manager
9. Ms. Kim De Freitas-Manager-Programme Support Human Resources and Communication
10. Mrs. Rama Persaud-Finance Manager
11. Ms. Marcia Peterkin-Finance Manager
12. Mr. Bisham Chetram-Finance Manager
13. Ms. Bonita Bristol-Finance Manager
14. Mr. Phillip Rampersaud-Finance Manager
15. Mr. Gavin Ramnarain-Head-Agriculture Research
16. Mrs. Maxine Cummings-Breeding and Selection Manager
17. Mr. Hector Isadore-Head-Information Systems
18. Mr. Dindyal Williams-Manager-Security Services
19. Mr. Vijay Gobardhan – Factory Operations Manager
20. Mr. Akbar Ally-Factory Manager
21. Mr. Hutton Griffith-Agriculture Manager
22. Mr. Pawan Persaud-Agriculture Manager
23. Mr. Naresh Narine-Agriculture Manager
24. Mr. Lance Niles-Factory Manager
Former Declarants who left during declaration period but are required to file a Declaration
25. Mrs. Tara Persaud-Former Corporate Planner
26. Mr. Karamchand Bramdeo-Former Estate Manager-Skeldon Estate
27. Mr. Devindra Kumar-Former Estate Manager-Whales Estate
28. Mr. Earl John- Former Human Resources Director
29. Mr. Raymond Ferreira- Former Shipping and Logistics Manager
30. Mr. Dexter Cox- Former Marketing Development Manager (ag)
31. Mr. Nathaniel Phoenix- Former Agriculture Manager-Skeldon Estate
32. Mr. Mohamed Zid-Former Agriculture Manager-Rose Hall Estate
33. Mr. Clarence Burnett-Former Agriculture Manager-East Demerara Estate
34. Mr. Doodnauth Dhanram-Former Agriculture Manager (ag) – Wales Estate
35. Mr. John Loncke-Former Factory Manager-Skeldon Estate
36. Mr. Nekram Persaud- Former Factory Manager – Albion Estate
37. Mr. Terry Simon- Former Factory Manager Rose Hall Estate
38. Mr. Nandkumar Parmanand- Former Factory Manager – East Demerara Estate
Guyana Tourism Authority
1. Mr. Donald Sinclair- Head of the Tourism Department/Chairman of GTA
Guyana Water Incorporated
1. Mr. Nigel Hinds- Chairman, Board of Directors
2. Dr. Richard Van West Charles-Managing Director
3. Mr. Dwayne Shako- Executive Director, Operations
4. Mr. Aubrey Roberts- Executive Director, Design of Infrastructure
5. Mr. Elvis Jordon- Executive Director, Human Resources Management & Development
6. Mr. Lensworth Blair-Head, Technical Services
7. Mr. Sunildatt Barran- Head, Field Services
8. Mr. Deon Anderson- Head, Water Quality
9. Mr. Lance Mars- Head, Strategic Planning Evaluating & Monitoring
Hinterland Electrification Co. Inc.
1. Mr. Horace Williams-Chief Executive Officer
Human Rights Commission
1. Ms. Colleen Brandford- Administrator
Institute of Applied Science and Technology
1. Mr. Deonarine Jagdeo-Deputy Director
2. Mr. Sewpersaud Manohar-Head of Department, Food and Feed
3. Mr. Mahendra Rampersaud-Head of Department, Bioprospecting
4. Mr. Rishi Persaud- Head of Department, Biofuels
5. Mr. Randey Fordyce-Head of Department, Analytical
6. Ms. Nonieka Daniels- Head of Department, Accounting
