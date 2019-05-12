Former MP Michael Anthony Abraham A.A laid to rest─“he served his country with distinction” – PM Nagamootoo

Yesterday, former Member of Parliament, Michael Anthony Abraham A.A, was laid to rest. In his tribute Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo reflected on the life of former MP Abraham, noting that he was “an honest politician, in a world where politicians are tainted.”

The Prime Minister explained, “Michael [Abraham] did his work for his party, for his country which makes him a patriot, as dedicatedly and honestly as he could.”

He fondly remembered songs that he sang with Abraham along with the ‘Moruca Boys’. “He united his family, taught and guided them; he was a musical inspiration not only to his family but throughout Guyana. He was the father of music, we talked about in our Indigenous communities,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo stated.

According to the Prime Minister, the former MP while in the opposition, often always found a solution that would benefit both sides. “He wanted to appeal to the humanity in others.”

“Today I pay tribute to you, Michael Anthony Abraham, as honestly as I could, as a man who has served his country and his family,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo stated as he bid farewell to a friend and colleague.

Michael Anthony Abraham joined The United Force (TUF) under then leader, Marcellus Fielden Singh, who succeeded party founder Peter D’Aguiar.

As a result, he was asked by the party to be its representative in the National Assembly and for 18 years, Abraham championed the cause of the Indigenous people.

Abraham was also the holder of a national award – The Golden Arrow of Achievement (A.A.) – for his service in community development and his efforts to preserve the Indigenous culture. (DPI)