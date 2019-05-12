A lesson for Guyana

By Leonard Gildarie

Growing up, my mom and grandmother both had dire warnings…don’t be like that man. Don’t make the same mistakes. You see how he turned out? You don’t want to kick brick like him. I was in terror not to be like that neighbour. He was the classic example of a ‘no-good’, who started drinking early and refused to look after his family.

Looking back, I am glad I was not that man. I love what I am doing. I think my mom and grandmother would both be happy.

Beginning Thursday, Guyana was riveted to the proceedings in the Caribbean Court of Justice in Trinidad and Tobago.

They should pay attention, as it will have a deep impact on Guyana going forward. I could not but be angry at our stupidity. It is a harsh statement, but the court cases on the no-confidence have served to dish out a few lessons for us.

The situation has placed on pause decisions to invest. The foreign embassies have warned us. There will be those who will argue that our democracy is working and allows for us to approach the courts for a final decision or decisions.

One has got to ask whether it was a place that we wanted to be in at this time, when we are at our most vulnerable, to ensure we get the best arrangements possible from oil; when there are so many other things happening.

There is a provision in the Constitution that allows for a no-confidence motion. There is a reason for this. No government of the day or Opposition must feel that anything is permanent. However, there are other circumstances leading to the day of the no-confidence vote that must be examined for us to have a clear understanding. There should not be a repeat.

Our Constitution, the law of the land, is being severely tested in the courts, with varying interpretations offered.

While we are busy fighting, and I am continuing from last week, there are players in this country who are smiling. The distractions are allowing them to seal deals and steal our profits.

There are comments earlier in the week from the judges at the CCJ that seek to admonish us in our shortcomings in consultations. This had to do with the appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

I say it again…we are wasting valuable time.

We will be wasting valuable time in the next few months preparing for elections. I predict it will be after November. There will be the expected accusations and counter-finger-pointing.

In the meantime, supporters of both sides and media houses are busy fanning the flames of racism and division.

I glanced at social media both days and had to shake my head in disbelief…two statements made or comments by the CCJ judges were enough to send party supporters on both sides into a frenzy.

Let us be clear…the CCJ has reserved judgment. This case is major. It will not want to create a situation where Guyana explodes or implodes. The decisions, I believe, will seek to strike balance and lend us the necessary clarity and stability to prepare for elections.

Government believes it has a good case. It has cited case laws to bolster its arguments of how 34 is the majority. There will be the populace who will disagree angrily.

The other factor that we should take note of is that there is not a voters’ list.

It expired at the end of April.

GECOM has said it is preparing for house-to-house registrations and this will start shortly.

If the timeline for elections, as given by Government is kept, then realistically we can have elections in November.

If the CCJ decides that the no-confidence vote of Charrandass Persaud in the National Assembly on December 21st was not carried, then we will not have elections this year.

We have a situation where parliamentarians are not going to parliament but collecting salary.

We can argue on it. The point is that we have lost valuable time and divided this country while exposing our flanks to others who are busy making hay.

It is frightening how selfish our leaders have become.