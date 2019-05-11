Youths remanded

Two youths were yesterday brought before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they were made to answer to a break and enter and an assault charge.

John Peters and Deon Singh both pleaded not guilty to the charges which were read to them.

The charge alleged that between May 4, 2019 and May 5, 2019 at Kumaka Water Front, North West District, the defendants broke and entered the dwelling house of Dwayne Payne and stole articles amounting to $1,502,000, property of the said victim.

Also it was alleged that on May 8, 2019 at Kumaka Water Front, North West District, Peters and Singh assaulted George Torez to cause him actual bodily harm.

Their attorney told the court that both men reside at Kumaka Water Front, North West District. He further stated that Peters is a 22-year-old handyman while Singh is 25-years-old. The attorney asked that reasonable bail should be granted and promised that both defendants will return for their trial.

Police prosecutor Tracey-May Gittens objected to bail for both defendants based on the seriousness of the offences and the value of the articles stolen. She added that Singh has a pending matter of break and entry before the court.

The Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan then adjourned the matter until May 21, 2019 where the men will make their next appearance at the Mabaruma Magistrate Court as they were remanded to prison.