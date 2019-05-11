South Turkeyen SC dominoes on today

South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a pre-Independence King Dominoes competition starting at 21:00hrs at Beck Hill Spot 244 South Vryheid’s Lust Housing Scheme today.

Teams from Plaisance, Better Hope and Vryheid’s Lust are expected to take part and entrance fee is $1,000 per team. At stake are trophies, medals and cash prizes sponsored by Trophy Stall and Tent City.