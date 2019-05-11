Roll out de toilet paper

Fuh months everybody had dem eye pun de CCJ. Charranrass start this whole thing when he vote wid de opposition. He actually bring down de government.

But when a man fall overboard he don’t just die like that. He does snatch anything that pas by he hand. He wuss that chicken hawk going after chicken. He does snatch and when he miss chicken he does carry grass.

Charranrass push de coalition overboard and dem grab pun anything. De Chief Justice toss dem back in de water and was anodda set of scrambling. Dem manage to grab de Appeals Court. That save dem but as de song go, ‘Is a long way to Tiperary.’

That is how dem end up at de CCJ. Dem boys seh if dem had running belly before de sitting, by de time de sitting start people was doing wha a tie-tongue man does call sittin. De CCJ judge mek Basil de Willie forget wha he go to Trinidad for.

He argue one thing and when de judges question him he argue something else. Dem boys deh home and dem start to wonder wheh he study law. Dem judge shake dem head.

One man even seh he should do wha Chris Ram do, get somebody fuh talk fuh him. Nuff people talk and when de court close last night dem judge seh dem got a headache and dem gun hand down dem decision later.

Was de constitution that cause de confusion. In no part of de world any parliament got rubber stamp. Guyana put it in dem constitution that once de party pout you in parliament you got to vote fuh de party.

One judge ask dem fuh show de court wheh it order any member fuh vote only when de party tell him. That is wheh people realize how Jagdeo and Corbin see party members. Of course, dem boys seh somebody show de judges.

That is how dem get de headache. Dem now promise to go and study de constitution like how people does study puzzle. When dem come back that is when dem would have more tie tongue man sitting.

Talk half and bring de toilet paper.