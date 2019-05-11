RDC #4 horse race meet at GT turf club rescheduled to July 7

Latest update May 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) number four has rescheduled the date for their grand one day horserace meeting which was originally set for tomorrow the Georgetown Turf Club located at Mocha Arcadia on the East Bank of Demerara. The new date for the event is July 7.
The current rainy weather has taken its toll on the surface at the venue hence the organisers deferring the date.
Seven races are carded for the event with the feature race being the J/Class and lower which will see the winner carting away $180,000, second $90,000, third $45,000, $22,500.
Other races during the meet will be the L/Class open, L/Class non-winner, unclassified, two-year-old Guyana bred, L3 and First Time Starter.
According to the organisers, the meet will attract a total of over $2million is cash and prizes.
Information can be accessed by calling telephone numbers, 657-0071, 600-7690 and 667-7779 on the event.
May 11, 2019By Sean Devers There was just a handful of spectators present at Lusignan yesterday and they endured one of poorest displays of senseless batting by both teams as defending Champions Berbice,...
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
Here is an extract from my column, “The constitutional power of the president and the Opposition Leader “of Friday,... more
The middle class has never been a revolutionary class. However, most of the intellectual class who end up agitating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]