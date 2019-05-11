RDC #4 horse race meet at GT turf club rescheduled to July 7

The Regional Democratic Council (RDC) number four has rescheduled the date for their grand one day horserace meeting which was originally set for tomorrow the Georgetown Turf Club located at Mocha Arcadia on the East Bank of Demerara. The new date for the event is July 7.

The current rainy weather has taken its toll on the surface at the venue hence the organisers deferring the date.

Seven races are carded for the event with the feature race being the J/Class and lower which will see the winner carting away $180,000, second $90,000, third $45,000, $22,500.

Other races during the meet will be the L/Class open, L/Class non-winner, unclassified, two-year-old Guyana bred, L3 and First Time Starter.

According to the organisers, the meet will attract a total of over $2million is cash and prizes.

Information can be accessed by calling telephone numbers, 657-0071, 600-7690 and 667-7779 on the event.