Mahdia miner killed after refusing to share drink

Leavern Daniels, a 44-year-old miner of Princeville Village, Potaro-Siparuni Region Eight, was on Thursday found dead following an argument he had with an individual after he refused to offer the suspect some high wine.

Police reported that on the day in question, the victim and some of his friends were imbibing alcohol at a shop in the village. The suspect later entered the shop and allegedly approached the victim at his friends’ table.

He then asked to join them in their drinking. However, his request was turned down. The suspect reportedly became annoyed and threatened to harm the victim before storming out of the shop.

Shortly after that incident, about 23:45hrs Daniels left the shop and was on his way to a camp. He was allegedly approached by the suspect who attacked and stabbed him in his abdomen.

Daniels was found and rushed to the Mahdia Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy. Moreover, police are currently on the hunt for the suspect who has been identified as “Tattoo Nose”. Further investigations are also ongoing into the matter.