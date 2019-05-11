Hard Rock Café to open on May 11th

The 4,600 square feet, state of the art, Hard Rock Café is scheduled to open its first location in Guyana to the public today.

The Café located at Movie Towne on the Rupert Craig Highway, Turkeyen, East Coast of Demerara. Yesterday the Café held a press conference to give the media a taste of what they have to offer.

Assistant general manager, Ranga Swamaiah, said, “This is kind of an exploding [bringing Hard Rock Cafe] to every country.

“This is another opportunity where Hard Rock Café found that this country, Guyana, is gonna be so famous [with the oil industry] in a couple of months or years.

“Experts are gonna start coming to Guyana. I mean it looks like everything is gonna go well. Like Movie Town is a new mall and this is a good platform for that café.

“We [have] almost 20 staff from overseas, from different countries coming here and training the Guyanese staff to upkeep our standards. They will help them to be professional.

“The overseas staff has been here for 15 days and will be here for an additional week and once everyone is fully trained they will leave.”

Since its establishment in 1971, Hard Rock has been committed to a wide variety of philanthropic causes and activities around the world. Staff makes it a priority to become a valuable partner and Hard Rock Guyana is well on its part to continuing the tradition.

With venues in 75 countries, including 185 cafes, 27 hotels and 11 casinos it is one of the most globally recognized companies.

Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s most valuable music memorabilia, this being displayed at locations around the world and its Guyanese location is no different.

Tendai a Guyanese employee said that she initially applied as a kitchen staff upon the insistence of her boyfriend, but at the interview she was asked to be a server by one of the managers.

“It is a whole new experience. It was like two weeks of intense training, we had to know like the menu out of our head, the steps of service, the history of the café and a whole lot more.”

She said so far it has been great working at the café. She is looking forward for the future. Music, food and drinks are all in one place as the aim is to be simple and feel like home.