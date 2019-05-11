HAPPY NURSES DAY

Latest update May 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
International Nurses Day is observed around the world on May 12 each year, to mark the contributions that nurses make to society.
Nurses of Pomeroon/Supenaam area, Region Two, celebrated Nurses Week with activities across the Region.
May 11, 2019By Sean Devers There was just a handful of spectators present at Lusignan yesterday and they endured one of poorest displays of senseless batting by both teams as defending Champions Berbice,...
