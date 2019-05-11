Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter-County Cricket Umroa bowls B’ce to Title with less than convincing win over Demerara

By Sean Devers

There was just a handful of spectators present at Lusignan yesterday and they endured one of poorest displays of senseless batting

by both teams as defending Champions Berbice, led by an 11-wicket haul from Man-of-the-Match Kelvin Umroa, retained their Hand-in-Hand three-day Inter-County U-19 title by beating Demerara by five wickets.

In the end, Berbice bowled out Demerara, 15-5 overnight, for 58 with only all-rounder Joel Spooner, who hit two fours and a six in his 17 and last man Qumar Torrington, who like Spooner, deposited Umroa for six in his unbeaten 15, reached double figures.

Left-arm spinner Umroa had 6-41, his fourth five-wicket haul in the tournament in which he finished with 23 wickets. Umroa was supported by Junior Sinclair (2-9) and Nigel Deodat (2-2).

Berbice, set just 65 to win, made the task a hard as running from Skeldon to Lusignan before they huffed and puffed to 65-5 as Seon Glasgow (18), Kevlon Anderson (16) and Alex Algoo (10) got into doubles figures before they all threw their wickets away with reckless shots.

Spooner had 2-21 to finish with 17 wickets and showed why he is regarded by some as the best off-spinner on show. West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd had 2-26.

Scores: Demerara 60 & 58, B’ce 54 & 65-5.

A win is a win, but it was far from a clinical victory on a track with no devil in it as batsman after batsmen threw their wickets away with wild swipes, senseless run outs and an embarrassing display of extremely poor shot selection.

This game ranked among the most brainless batting performances seen in an Inter-County U-19 game between the two best teams in the competition and with the 50-over version scheduled to start on Monday, the selectors would be as just as disappointed as those who had watch this ‘U-13 standard’ display by both sides.

After a day and a session were washed and 25 wickets tumbled in just two sessions on Thursday, Demerara had a slim lead of six runs when play started at 13:30hrs on the final day in overcast conditions.

Demerara lost three wickets for three runs as they slumped from their overnight 15-5 to 18-8 as Umroa removed Garfield Bamfield (2) and Pradesh Ballkishun (3), while Sinclair bowled the left handed West Indies U-16 Skipper Sachin Singh for his second duck of the game as he played back to one that ‘rushed’ him.

Spooner, who deposited Umroa for six and Nedd, took the score to 37 before Spooner, unwisely attempted to tuck one that turned away from him to mid-wicket and spooned a catch to point off the leading edge as Umroa struck again.

Torrington played a few lofty shots before Skipper Nedd (7) was bowled by the impressive Deodat to end the innings.

When Berbice began their chase Sinclair and Algoo put on 24 for the first wicket before Algoo attempted to hit Spooner for six and was taken at long-off before Sinclair, who made more than half of his team’s runs (27) in the first innings, was senselessly run out for seven at 32.

Three wickets fell with victory two runs away when Anderson, with just one fifty in the tournament, tried to win the match with a big shot and was taken at mid-wicket off Nedd.

The left-handed Glasgow, seemed intent on belting Spooner, who operated with nice flight and turn and teased him into ‘hitting big’ and dismantled his stumps when he missed a wild swipe as two wickets fell at 63.

With one run to get and the entire last session to get it, Garfield Benjamin inexplicably charged Nedd, missed a mighty slog and was bowled before Nedd overstepped to bring a conclusion to a substandard contest from both sides.

Inter County cricket returns to Berbice for the first time in over a decade when Essequibo travel to Albion to face the home team on Monday in 50-over format, Demerara face the U-17s in the other game in the City.