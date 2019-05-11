Guyana in group ‘D’ as final rosters confirmed for the 2019

Latest update May 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) yesterday confirmed the final 12-player rosters for the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship.
The biannual competition is set to take place from May 13-19, at the Visit Puerto Vallarta Stadium, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The 2019 edition, to be held with the support of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, will have the participation of the 16 best national beach soccer teams in the region.
The competition finalists will qualify for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019. In line with the competition regulations, teams may make injury related changes to their final 12-player rosters up until 24 hours before their first match.
The groups are as follows: Group A – Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Guatemala. Group B – Panama, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands. Group C – United States, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Bonaire. Group D – El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Belize, Guyana.
After round-robin play, the first and second place finishers of each group will advance to the quarterfinals. Quarterfinals winners will advance to the semifinals. Semifinal winners will automatically qualify for the tournament’s final, as well as the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019.
Guyana will open their account next Tuesday against El Salvador, Guadeloupe on Wednesday, while they face Belize on Thursday. In the last edition of the Concacaf Beach Soccer Championship in the Bahamas, Panama overcame Mexico in the final, to win its first Beach Soccer title.
Guyana’s Jamal Haynes received the Scotiabank Young Player Award at the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.
Team Guyana for the 2019 edition:
Position Name Date Of Birth
Pivot Trevon Archibald 08.01.1995
Pivot Jeffon Figueira 28.09.1996
Pivot Deshawn Joseph 27.02.1991
Pivot Kenard Simon 27.12.1989
Defender Jermane Grandison 08.01.1986
Wing Jamal Haynes 26.10.1995
Wing Cordel Johnson 22.05.1987
Wing Shane Luckie 02.01.1997
Wing Jahshaun Moore 16.10.1996
Wing Keon Sears 13.09.1987
Wing Ethan Sparman 31.12.1995
Wing Michael Wilson 15.02.1992
May 11, 2019By Sean Devers There was just a handful of spectators present at Lusignan yesterday and they endured one of poorest displays of senseless batting by both teams as defending Champions Berbice,...
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
Here is an extract from my column, “The constitutional power of the president and the Opposition Leader “of Friday,... more
The middle class has never been a revolutionary class. However, most of the intellectual class who end up agitating... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]