GRDB bus catches fire

A minibus attached to the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) at Burma caught fire on Thursday after it apparently suffered leakage.

According to reports, the bus which is usually used to transport school children whose parents are attached to GRDB, and which also runs errands, was at the time transporting fuel, when it caught afire.

A reliable source close to the entity said that, the driver of the bus contacted his superiors, to get permission to push the bus overboard into the Burma Trench to extinguish the flames.

At the time he heard that the fire tender was on its way from the Onverwagt Fire Station. The driver was denied; his superiors claimed they had to contact someone higher to get that permission.

After waiting for some time, the said “higher office” relayed that they couldn’t give that permission either and so they had to call even higher authorities. By this time the bus was engulfed in flames and blazing.

When the fire tender arrived at the scene, only the shell remained along with the metal parts of the seats after it was extinguished.

Efforts by this publication to contact the Mahaicony Police Station and the General Manager of the GRDB proved futile.

However a source close to the Guyana Fire Service stated that “a slack battery lug caused sparking. The sparks came in contact with combustible material and the flame spread to the entire vehicle.”

They did all they could but by the time the flames were extinguished there wasn’t much to salvage.