Georgetown Grand PrixJeffrey, Boodram and Daley battle headlines actionThomas and Kumar to debut

Kristian Jeffrey, who yesterday saw his sponsorship with Torginol Paints being renewed, will have stern competition from the likes of Jamaican Colin Daley Jr. and Zachary Boodram from Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) to go along with the challenge of defending champions Stefan Jeffrey and runner-up Steven DeNobrega, in the Easy Cup Super category of Georgetown Grand Prix karting competition.

The one-day meet, which is being hosted by GT Motorsports on Thomas Lands and Albert Street, speeds off today

with qualification beginning at 15:00hrs.

Kristian, who had a good showing at the final race meet as he emerged Champion driver in the 125cc seniors, spoke about competing against the Jamaican, “I know Collin, I got him the last time here in December and he’s coming back with a vengeance to get me but the sport is all about competition and I expect him to come hard at me and I’ll be ready because I’ve got the best paint, Torginol on board with me and we are going for the win.”

He contended that the Torginol sponsorship which extends to his Radical is also going to play a big part in his 2019 plans.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Daley noted that, “I am feeling good. I am in good shape coming from races abroad and we are trying to stay out of crashes and finish every race after being plagued with that the last time.”

Zachary Boodram, despite not been fully active in karting of late due to turning attention to his newly acquired Radical, says he is ready for the 125cc Seniors battle. The son of Caribbean Motor Racing top driver Frankie Boodram, despite finishing seventh the last time round is confident going forward.

“Colin and Kristian are super quick and they are much taller than me. I am

basically half their size; in karting there is a lot of weight distribution so I always try to put up a fight and try to run podium. I always try to run podium when I come here (Guyana) and that is what I do, and you never know how things may go when that flag drops anything is possible,” he noted to the media.

Among the foreign competitors is Tommi Gore of Jamaica, who is coached by Daley Jr. and will be in the 125cc junior category. He shared with Kaieteur Sport that he is has received a stern warning from the local competitors that they aren’t going to let him reach the podium.

Making debuts in the event are local videographers, Ackeem Thomas and Louis Kumar, who will be moving from behind the cameras to behind the wheel when the action gets underway today. Both drivers will be competing in the Easy Cup Rookie class.