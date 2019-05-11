Four years later…Govt. admits hurdles in corruption fight- says it has brought Guyana on doorstep of unprecedented wealth

The Coalition Government is celebrating what it says has been a successful four years since the last general and region elections.

According to a Government of Guyana statement, the country’s economy has grown; respect has been restored for state’s democracy.

Today, marks the fourth anniversary of the General and Regional Elections, held in 2015, at which the six-party A Partnership For National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition was elected to form the Government of Guyana.

“Avoiding public fanfare and triumphalism, the Coalition Government steered the country forward as a stable and growing economy; promoted and defended its sovereignty and territorial integrity; restored respect for Guyana as a democracy in which all human rights and press freedom are protected; and supported and encouraged social cohesion among our multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, plural population,” government said in the statement.

It has not been an easy road.

Even as Guyana notes the anniversary, there is a major court battle in Trinidad and Tobago at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) over a December 21 no-confidence vote which toppled the government but which has been challenged in the courts.

The issue has divided the country deeply and early elections are likely.

The statement said that David Granger became the Head of State as Executive President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces while Moses Nagamootoo was appointed Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament of “what has since emerged as a united and formidable coalition”.

Impacted favourably

According to the coalition, over these past four years, the policies and programmes of the Coalition Government have favourably impacted every aspect of life in Guyana, from the coastland to the hinterland, and in the riverain and indigenous communities.

“No government before has done more within such a short span of time.”

The Coalition Government insisted that it is pleased that it has given the senior citizens and working people a reassuring glimpse of the good life.

“It has increased old age pension and social assistance, raised the national minimum wage and improved salaries, including those for sweeper/cleaners, nurses and teachers. Our Government, after giving some $43 billion in “bailouts” and severance payments to the sugar industry, took drastic action to save and secure the jobs of over 10,000 workers; and intervened in defence of bauxite workers.”

It also found new export markets for farmers to sell their paddy and rice, while maintaining essential infrastructural support.

“These are years to remember as our country emerged from the shadows of an authoritarian, narco-criminalised state into a respectable democracy that stands on the firm shoulders of the Constitution of the Republic, and guarantees the Rule of Law and the Separation of Powers, under which the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature enjoy full independence.”

According to the government statement, emerging from a past that was characterized by “pervasive corruption” and systemic, political patronage, it had become a gigantic task for the administration to combat and reduce acts of institutionalized criminality, corrupt practices and discourage conflict of interest situations.

There have been hurdles in the fight against corruption, the statement said.

“This remains an incomplete national task. But our Government has taken legislative and administrative steps to fight tax evasion, the illicit contraband trade, piracy, trafficking in persons, money laundering, abuse of the procurement processes, and non-compliance with requirements to ensure integrity in public life.”

Over these four years, the Coalition Government also stressed that it has restored neighbourhood, indigenous community and municipal grassroots democracy by holding local government elections, which were denied for over 20 years ago, in 2016 and, again, in 2018.

“Three new townships have been created in hinterland settlements, and the state has commissioned six regional radio stations together with internet connectivity to remove communities.”

According to the statement, the APNU+AFC Government has embarked on a programme of clean, modern and orderly development that is reflected in timely disposal of solid waste, construction of major new roads on the East Coast, West Coast of Demerara and East Bank of Demerara, the East Bank of Essequibo and Berbice, that have been fitted with road lamps. Municipal “smart” roads have been provided with cameras.

Improved airports?

“Guyanese and foreign commuters have all recognized the enhanced facilities at our international airports, renovated airstrips and aerodromes, and refurbished steamers that ply all of our riverain and sea routes.

“The charge for bridge crossings over the Demerara river remains subsidized, and the tolls at the Berbice River bridge have been reduced.”

The government also stressed that since 2015 there have been incremental improvements in the delivery and reliability of electricity supplies nationwide, expansion of potable water facilities and installation of several heavy-duty pumps to reduce seasonal flooding.

“In the social sectors, greater financial allocations for public education, health and housing have resulted in remarkable and better results. These have been challenging but hopeful years that prove that Guyana could emerge from poor governance and sloth in socio-economic development.”

It said that fresh hope has been provided by the Government’s green growth pathway, the diversified but balanced agro-industrial strategy, and plans for prudent use of our oil revenues to enrich the lives and living standards of all of our people.

“The good news is that the APNU+AFC Coalition Government has brought Guyana, in these past four years, to the door-step of unprecedented wealth with imminent production from our off-shore wells, that hold an estimated 5.5 billion barrels of oil.”

That statement said that Government confidently believes that there are good reasons for all Guyanese, here and in the diaspora, to celebrate the achievements of the past four years.

“All Guyanese have good reasons to remember this day – May 11 – when we started the journey to build a new Guyana.

May 11, 2019 marks the gateway to new opportunities, and the prospects for a return of the Coalition, for a second consecutive term, as the best-ever Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”