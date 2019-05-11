Food for the Poor donated 3,815 homes through Housing Programme

A total of 3,815 families have been made happier after receiving homes through the Food for the Poor Guyana Inc. in a programme which commenced

in 2005. The family houses have each been valued at some $1.2M. According to the entity’s Public Relations Manager, Wayne Hamilton,

“We at Food for the Poor have always taken great pride in making a difference in the lives of the poor and needy. We have never grown weary of making others happy and we will certainly continue in that direction in years to come.”

He explained that the entity will continue to work passionately to satisfy the needs of the poorest of the poor in their midst, ensuring that they are given a life, less burdened by stress and poverty.

For the period January 1, 2018 to April 30, 2018, the organization has already completed 127 homes through the General Housing Programme, in Regions Two, Four and Six.

FFP has also collaborated with the Traftment Community Development Council to build the Solus Christus Village at Union, West Coast Berbice, Region Five.

Some 64 families who lacked access to adequate housing were relocated as a result of this project.

A further two homes were constructed via the Food for the Poor Missions team from Florida in Pomeroon, Region Two.

Other Projects

That aside, the implementation of the White-Water Community Development Project saw the upgrading (repainting) of a multi-purpose center building at White Water Village, Mabaruma Sub District, Region One, the construction of a perimeter fence at the Faith Bible Baptist Church.

The FFP has also completed the White Water Nursery School kitchen to facilitate a Ministry of Education sponsored school feeding programme. It has also installed photovoltaic (sonar panel) systems at the church and multi-purpose building to generate renewable energy.

Fifty houses were repaired at Hosanna and Mashabo Village, Essequibo Coast under the Hosanna Upgrading Project. Roofs, windows, external and internal walls were repaired, replaced and repainted, and renovation works were also done to stairways.

So far for 2018 some 56 students have received uniforms and school supplies to attend school during 2918, while four secondary school students from Karawab Village, Pomeroon River received financial assistance to travel to the Essequibo Coast to attend school each day.

Nine families have received weeding machines as part of their ‘Start in Life Programme’ which is to enable them to earn additional household income to boost their economic status.

At present, women from Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, are benefiting from the ongoing Women for Change initiative which is geared at empowering some 26 women, even as it upgrades their Agro-process Hut, and allows for procurement of new equipment and tools to expand their existing operations.

Added to that FFP in collaboration with overseas based Samaritan Charles Stoner have allowed for 11- year-old Ashley Joseph whose eye was injured in a pencil accident, to have corrective surgery at the GPHC, thus regaining her sight in the left eye.

Five Primary schools are now the proud recipients of school feeding programme, and 467 students are now provided a hot meal daily, complemented with slice of fruit and fruit juice.

Some 60 persons are now participating in the Guyana Pig Project which was launched in April 2018. This project aims to provide alternative income for underprivileged families and to provide economic development. FFP in collaboration with the Guyana Livestock Development Authority, and Ministry of Agriculture has conducted a four weeks capacity building training in pig management.

Through partnership with the World University Service of Guyana (WUSC) assisted nine farming groups in Regions Four, Five, and Six with agricultural equipment and supplies to enhance their farming practices.

An average of 300 families in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten and five schools, benefited from a distribution of farming tools, seeds and small equipment as well. Also benefiting in this area was the Guyana Prison Service, and the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre.

The West Coast Berbice Bee Projects which started in November 2017 is still ongoing, while the Angels of Hope Programme has seen some 221 children from 19 orphan homes benefiting from distribution of food items, clothing and toiletries in 2018.

A wide variety of furniture has been distributed to schools countrywide, while the Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church and Mercury, and the Council of Friends at New Amsterdam, Band Corps, are the happy recipients of marching bands.

The Health Sector and the GPHC has also benefited from large donations of medical supplies AND EQUIPMENT. Through the collaborative effort of the Wheel Chair Mission of the United States, some 550 wheelchairs have been distributed across Guyana.

That aside, some 201 containers containing rice, beans, canned foods, clothing have been distributed to thousands of citizens across Guyana.