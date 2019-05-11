Dequan and Delmur Shipping Companies in Eastman’s corner To provide monthly stipend to the Caribbean Champion

Guyana and Caribbean Lightweight Boxing Champion, Jamal Eastman, has embarked on a historic partnership with Dequan Shipping and Trading

and Delmur Shipping Companies, which are located in Omai Street, Campbellville.

The partnership will see Eastman benefitting from a monthly stipend from the company so he can be able to focus on training and competing on a full-time basis.

The Rose Hall Jammers boxing gym fighter will also receive special support from his new corporate backers when he has to travel overseas to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

Head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, commented briefly on the pugilist’s character, “Jamal Eastman is a man of few words; he does the talking in the ring.”

Ninvalle made the comment yesterday at the headquarters of Dequan Shipping and Trading and Delmur Company Limited in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The occasion was to formalise the entities’ financial and other forms of support for the young Eastman as he eyes a successful defence of his title in Trinidad and Tobago in December this year.

The boxer also received a pair of Everlast gloves and a cheque to commence the alliance.

Ninvalle wants other companies to follow suit, as he emphasised the point that in many instances overseas boxers have the luxury of solely training and box, while Guyanese have to first earn a livelihood and then focus on training.

Ninvalle, who labeled the occasion “simple, but significant”, hopes such benevolence bestowed on Eastman yesterday can stimulate more ‘talking’ in the ‘square jungle.’

Darren Elcock, representing Dequan Shipping and Trading, said the company understands the difficulties local boxers face; hence he is, “proud and happy to help.”

In a brief statement, Eastman, the nephew of distinguished Guyanese boxer Howard ‘Battersea Bomber’ Eastman, said he is enthused by the support given and promised to do his best to ensure the Caribbean Lightweight belt stays in Guyana.