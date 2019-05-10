Sam Hinds Jr. slapped with five charges-resisting arrest, assault of cop, refusing breathalyzer test, driving under the influence

Samuel Hinds Junior, the son of Former President and Prime Minister, Samuel Hinds, was yesterday hauled before a city magistrate where he was

made to answer to five charges.

This followed an encounter with police ranks early yesterday morning.

Hinds denied all the allegations which were put to him by Magistrate Clive Nurse in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts.

The first two charges alleged that on May 9, 2019, at Main Street, Georgetown, Hinds resisted arrest from and assaulted Police Constable Canterbury, a peace officer who was acting in the execution of his duties.

The next charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location, the defendant behaved in a disorderly manner.

Also, it was alleged that on the same day and at the same location, Hinds drove motor vehicle PMM 4446 when the identification mark on the vehicle was not visible.

Finally, it was alleged that on May 9, 2019, at Main Street, Georgetown, Hinds refused to take a breathalyzer test from Police Constable Thom.

Attorney-at-law Latchmi Rahamat represented Hinds. She told the court that he is 38 years old and resides at Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD). She further stated that he is a miner in the interior.

The attorney promised that if granted bail, Hinds will make every effort to return to court for the hearing and determination of his matters.

According to reports, on the day in question, Hinds was stopped at the location by the police ranks who asked to conduct a breathalyzer test on him, he allegedly refused and started to behave in a disorderly manner.

He was asked to step out of his vehicle and he again reportedly refused. While efforts were being made to have him arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, Hinds allegedly whipped out a firearm and pointed it at the ranks.

The ranks then called for backup which resulted in his arrest. His firearm was confiscated and lodged and the five charges were instituted against him.

Further information revealed that Hinds was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.

After listening to all of the information presented, Magistrate Nurse granted bail in the sum of $50,000. The matters were then adjourned until June 12, 2019.