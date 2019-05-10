Latest update May 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pensioner, 75, critical, wife gun-butted during brutal home invasion

May 10, 2019 News 0

A 76-year-old pensioner was left in a critical condition and his wife gun butted during a brutal attack by two masked robbers who invaded the couple’s

The home at Alness

Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice early yesterday morning.
Gilford Goodchild, the husband, is reportedly hospitalised with internal bleeding.
His wife, Kayneh Goodchild, who was gun butted to the head was treated and sent away.

Erwin Scarville, the couple’s grandson, said he was asleep in his room at their Lot 53 Alness Village home, located just a few meters from the public road, when he heard his grandmother screaming.
Within minutes they were all confronted by the men with masks and guns demanding cash. He said the men gained entry by breaking a window and bending the grillwork in the bottom flat.
“When I heard her scream I got up and ran towards her bedroom, but I was approached by a gunman and he stick me up and told me to lie down on the ground and then he started to stomp me in my back,” Scarville recounted.

Beaten: Kayneh Goodchild

While he was being beaten he saw another gunman attacking his grandfather in the room and demanding that they hand over whatever cash they had.
“After they beating my grandf

The window through which the bandits entered.

ather, my grandmother was still screaming and they keep asking ‘where the money’. I tell dem all I have is $5000 and they said give it to dem and they took my cell phone, and a Samsung Galaxy and a gold ring from my grandfather”, he said.
Scarville said that before the men left, one of them hit him at the back of his head and also hit his grandmother to her head.
He fell unconscious.
From May 1 to date there have been three armed robberies with the victims either being shot or beaten. No one has been charged for any of the incidents. Prior to May 1, there were a string of other robberies with the use of firearms and cutlasses with only three persons being charged for one attack.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo by 68 with seven wickets in hand

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County Cricket Select U17 trail E’bo...

May 10, 2019

  The Select Under-17 team are trailing Essequibo by 68 runs with 7 wickets in hand when the second day of the third and final round Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament ended...
Read More
Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County CricketSpinners revel as 25 wickets tumble in two sessions; Demerara take first innings points

Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter County...

May 10, 2019

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for May 11-12

GFF Elite League Season 4 Weekend Fixtures for...

May 10, 2019

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

Pure Racing fueled by ExxonMobil

May 10, 2019

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegTimehri Panthers and Grove Hi Tech to clash in lone semi final tomorrow

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA...

May 10, 2019

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP motorcycle

Rose Ramdehol sponsors Corona Futsal tourney MVP...

May 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]