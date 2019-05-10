Pensioner, 75, critical, wife gun-butted during brutal home invasion

A 76-year-old pensioner was left in a critical condition and his wife gun butted during a brutal attack by two masked robbers who invaded the couple’s

Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice early yesterday morning.

Gilford Goodchild, the husband, is reportedly hospitalised with internal bleeding.

His wife, Kayneh Goodchild, who was gun butted to the head was treated and sent away.

Erwin Scarville, the couple’s grandson, said he was asleep in his room at their Lot 53 Alness Village home, located just a few meters from the public road, when he heard his grandmother screaming.

Within minutes they were all confronted by the men with masks and guns demanding cash. He said the men gained entry by breaking a window and bending the grillwork in the bottom flat.

“When I heard her scream I got up and ran towards her bedroom, but I was approached by a gunman and he stick me up and told me to lie down on the ground and then he started to stomp me in my back,” Scarville recounted.

While he was being beaten he saw another gunman attacking his grandfather in the room and demanding that they hand over whatever cash they had.

“After they beating my grandf

ather, my grandmother was still screaming and they keep asking ‘where the money’. I tell dem all I have is $5000 and they said give it to dem and they took my cell phone, and a Samsung Galaxy and a gold ring from my grandfather”, he said.

Scarville said that before the men left, one of them hit him at the back of his head and also hit his grandmother to her head.

He fell unconscious.

From May 1 to date there have been three armed robberies with the victims either being shot or beaten. No one has been charged for any of the incidents. Prior to May 1, there were a string of other robberies with the use of firearms and cutlasses with only three persons being charged for one attack.