Nigerian charged for illegal entry

A Nigerian National was on Wednesday remanded after he pleaded not guilty to illegally entering Guyana by sea.

Anthony Eze, 30, from Abuja, Nigeria, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that between June 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018 at Springlands, Corentyne, Eze entered by sea and disembarked without the content of an immigration officer.

According to the defendant, he was only visiting the country and he did not enter illegally. He stated that he has an international identification card which he usually travels with to visit countries.

However, police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield stated that although the defendant speaks of this identification card, there are no records of his entry at immigration.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, after listening to both sides remanded the defendant to prison and adjourned the matter until May 13, 2019 where the matter will continue at the Springlands Magistrate Court.